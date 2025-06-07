Carney invites Modi at the top of the G7 despite the tied links between Canada and India







Friday, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G7 summit in Alberta later this month, a modified invitation despite the tight links between countries. Countries expelled the best diplomats last year for the murder of a Canadian Sikh activist in Canada and other crimes. The invitation angered the World Organization Sikh of Canada, who wrote to Carney in May asking him not to invite Modi. Tensions remain high between Canada and India regarding accusations concerning Indian government agents involved in the murder of a Canadian activist for Sikh separatism in British Columbia in 2023. Carney extended the invitation to Modi during a telephone call between the two leaders on Friday. The summit takes place from June 15 to 17. Carney noted that Canada was in the role of president of the G7 and said there were important discussions that India should be a part. India is the fifth largest economy in the world, the most populous country in the world and central supply chains, Carney told journalists, adding that there has been progress in the dialogue of the police between the two countries. I extended the invitation to Prime Minister Modi and, in this context, he accepted, said Carney. Carney said there was an ongoing legal process in the murder of Canadian Sikh activist and said he would not comment on the case when he asked by a journalist if he thought Modi was involved. The Tit-For-Tat expulsions intervened after Canada told India that its first diplomat in the country is a person of interest in the assassination in 2023 of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, and that the police discovered evidence of an intensification campaign against Canadian citizens by Indian government agents. Modi said he was happy to receive a call from Carney and congratulated him for his recent electoral victory. As dynamic democracies linked by deep ties to people to the person, India and Canada will work with renewed vigor, guided by mutual respect and shared interests. Pending our meeting at the top, Modi said in a social media press release. Nijjar, 45, was fatally killed in his van after leaving the Sikh temple he led to Surrey, British Columbia. Citizen of Indian origin of Canada, he had a plumbing company and was a leader of what remains of a formerly strong movement to create an independent sikh homeland. Four Indian nationals living in Canada were accused of murder of Nijjars. Balpreet Singh, legal advisor and spokesperson for the World Organization Sikh in Canada, called Carneys Invitation to Moda a betrayal of Canadian values. The summit to which Mr. Modi is invited falls on the birthday of the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar two years ago, he said. So, for us, it is unacceptable, his shocking and it is a complete reversal of the position of principle that the Prime Minister (Justin) Trudeau had taken. Canada is not the only country to have accused Indian officials of plotting an assassination on foreign soil. In 2023, the American prosecutors said that an Indian government official had led a failed plot to assassinate another Sikh separatist chief in New York.

