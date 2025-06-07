The allegation of musks against Trump is removed from social media





In the midst of President Donald Trump and the Elon Musk online word war, key articles have been deleted from social media.

Musk's most conflicting post allegedly alleged that Trump was listed in the files related to the deceased financial and sexual delinquent Jeffrey Epstein, and that is why they were not entirely released to the public. He has not provided proof about it.

Musk did this allegation Thursday, in an article shared on his social media platform, X (formerly Twitter).

Although things appear, for the moment, to simmer, Trump clearly indicated that he did not intend to reconcile with Musk.

When asked on Friday evening by journalists if he intends to speak with Muskwho until recently to lead the Government Department (DOGE), the president gave a clear response.

No, I don't have any plans, I don't even think about it, Trump said on Air Force One. I am not really interested in this, I am really interested in the country and I solve the problems.

However, when he was asked if he planned to resume the key to the symbolic white house he offered Musk, Trump said he had no intention of doing so.

“I do not take things up, I gave him a key, he tried very hard,” said the president for journalists, praising Doge's efforts.

Read more: JD Vance is expressed after he was dragged in an explosive row between Trump and Musk

Trump also seemed to defend Musk against the New York Times reported allegations that the CEO of Tesla regularly consumed ketamine, ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms when they travel with Trump on the campaign track in 2024.

I don't want to comment on his drug consumption. I don’t know what his status is, said Trump, when asked by the journalists if he had concerns. I read an article from the New York Times. I thought it was, frankly, it seemed very unfair to me.

Trumps Air Force One Notes, published late Friday, came a few hours after declared to ABC News that Musk had lost his head.

Meanwhile, although the allegation linked to Musk's Epstein against Trump has since been deleted, the impact of the initial position continues to be felt.

The allegation prompted Democrats to drive out the complete relaxation of Epstein files, which prompted the eminent legislators to sign a letter, accompanied by a press release entitled Trump removing Epstein files?

Trump's link with Epstein dates back decades. In a 2002 interview with New York magazine, he said that Epstein was very fun to be with it.

In July 2019, NBC News today published Unarthed video sequences from 1992, which showed that Trump welcomed Epstein in his field of Mar-A-Lago.

But after an arrest of Epsteins 2019 for federal accusations on sex trafficking, Trump told journalists in the oval office: I had a fall with him [Epstein]. I didn't tell him in 15 years. I was not a fan of him, whom I can tell you.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://time.com/7291898/elon-musk-donald-trump-epstein-files-allegation-deleted-post/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos