



The Trump administration is perfect in its decision to slow down the arrival of students born abroad on professional visas of F-1 and M-1 students. The administration has interrupted the planning of new appointments on student visas in American embassies abroad while the State Department is preparing to extend the verification of the social media of foreign students. Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently announced that the United States “Revoke aggressively” Certain visas of Chinese students, in particular those enrolled in sensitive study courses or with CCP links. Future Visa requests from China and Hong Kong will be checked with diligence. Immigration officials reveal dozens of student visas, with many other cases not reported in small colleges anxious to avoid a federal examination. The battle between the administration and the oldest American university has entered a new front.

Over 1.1 million international students are registered in American university establishments. In Harvard, the focal point of the administration in its battle in the name of equity for candidates in the American high school and intensified national security, About 27% Or 6,800 of the student body were born abroad, a point of pride in the elite institution Ivy League which promotes diversity, equity and inclusion. Last week, internal security secretary Kristi Noem ordered his department “Put an end to the certification of the Harvard University and Exchange Program (SEVP)”, quoting that “Harvard management has created a dangerous campus environment by allowing anti-American and pro-terrorist agitators to harass and physically attack individuals”. This action would have indicated that the school could no longer register new foreign students, and that current foreign students must either “transfer or lose their legal status”. However, a federal court has temporarily granted Harvard's request, allowing the University to continue to register international students and academics as the case goes through the dispute. President Trump Cap On students born abroad of Harvard, as a percentage of total registration, may not be sufficiently restrictive. The weather is late for a complete recalibration on American visa policy starting with the F-1. The objective of the administration should be to return the F-1 visa to its initial directives which allowed foreign students to study in the United States, but with a requirement that their visa should be renewed each year. Such a condition would reflect violent anti -Semitic riots. In addition, the fundamental F-1 concept demanded that international students are studying American to use their home to improve the well-being of their nations. At the time, optional practical training (OPT), circular practical training (CPT) and STEM opt did not exist.

Here is today Underline of international students Distribution up to the academic year 2023/2024. Graduated students: 502,291, an increase of 8% from one year to the next and a summit of all time; OPT: a record summit of 242,782 students, an increase of 22% compared to the previous year. Most of the students born abroad, 56%, studied in the STEM fields, 25% studied mathematics and computer science while 19% studied engineering. The number of international first cycle students has remained stable at 342,875. The first two countries sent are India and China. Since admission to a Chinese university is practically impossible for an American, many wonder why the United States should authorize Chinese students. The increases were the most pronounced in public colleges and universities, which were faced with budget cuts during the great recession and began to rely more on the tuition fees of foreign students. Visa policies tightening under the current administration, consular agents should be more cautious to approve F-1 requests, and visa refusals should increase in 2026. Because employers do not have to pay Fica or Medicare taxes on their OPT employees, they save around 8% of the pay fees when they hire a foreign national instead of an American. Workers often occupy jobs which vary from $ 60,000 to $ 100,000 per year, but they cost social security and health insurance About $ 4 billion a year. Statisticians provide that, at their current rate, social security and health insurance could go bankrupt by mid-year 2030.

Giving exemptions from the workers OPT on the payment of these vital programs is self-determination. The candidate for services for citizenship services and American immigration services by President Trump, Joseph Edlow, supports the end of the OPT. During a confirmation hearing of the Senate Judicial Committee, Edlow said that the OPT had been “poorly managed” In recent years and that the F-1 employment authorization should not extend the period which is registered with students. Edlow's comments, whether practical, shocked universities and immigration expansionists. Everything in, by comparing 2007 to 2023, a Huge increase of 320% occurred in the number of foreign students who obtained work authorization thanks to a form of practical training. OPT violates the federal immigration law and the end of the program should not be a partisan issue.

Republican and democrats have always ignored the obvious threat that international students represent national security. In early May, the University of Stanford discovered an agent of the PCC disguised by studying but who was engaged in espionage. A Stanford review The investigative journalist concluded that the PCC Orchestra a generalized intelligence collection campaign in Stanford. Chinese spies have infiltrated Stanford. Also consider that Chinese President Xi Jinping only daughter x mingzeA graduate of Harvard 2014 who signed up under a supposed name, would still be in life in the United States, perhaps in Cambridge. No one knows who did not know in Harvard, what secrets she could have discovered — Remember that we, representative Eric Swalwell, the Tawdry romance with Fang-Fang — or what confidential information she could have shared with her powerful father. The dangerous truth: on national security, China is a serious and powerful country; The United States is frivolous and carefree on self-preservation. Joe Guzzardi is an analyst of public policies Institute. Contact it at [email protected]

