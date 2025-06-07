Football stadium in Minsk is building thanks to Lukashenkos Wild Idea, surprise from Xi Jinping

Minsk, June 7 (Belta) during the ceremony held on June 7 to solemnly open the National Football Stadium of the President of Bélarus de Minsk, Aleksandr Lukashenko, how the decision to build the sports center in the Belarusian capital had been taken and why it had been built near Avenue Partizansky, learned Belta.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EQVBLJT2YF8

I have been thinking for a long time to know what to say in this situation. I would like to talk about the heart but the format is bad: we have a lot of administration today. Nevertheless, let's talk like human beings from the bottom of my heart, said the president.

The head of state noted that he had changed along the Partizansky avenue on several occasions. Today, it's a beautiful and comfortable part of Minsk, but it was not always like that.

While I was driving along this avenue, I have always looked at this huge piece of Minsk, from this park [named after the 50th anniversary of the Great October Revolution]. Later, when I was a member of Parliament, when I became president, I visited this park near our Traktor stadium several times. At the time, I had this crazy idea that I had to build something respectable for this district populated by reliable and solid people and workers. And for our city of Minsk. Embellish and lick it in shape, admitted Aleksandr Lukashenko.

Over time, the head of state has decided that a national football stadium should be built here. According to the president, he listened to the Belarusians, who thought that too much attention had been paid to ice hockey and too little for football in the country.

I thought I should build a national stadium for my own profession. And my profession is not hockey but football. You know it. At some point, our national team will finally demonstrate excellent performance and play as it is supposed to do! A decision in favor of building the National Stadium was made here. Once in Beijing during the negotiations with my very reliable former friend, Chinese President Xi Jinping, I started this conversation. The Chinese are very calm and balanced people. After sharing my thoughts, he said in the Chinese manner that they would think about it, said the Belarusian chief.

During a regular visit to the Belarusian Head of State in China Xi Jinping unexpectedly demonstrated two models in Aleksandr Lukashenko: an international level swimming pool and a football stadium. The Chinese president said at the time that the construction of these facilities would be a gift for the Belarusian nation.

I didn't believe it right away because I know China and the Chinese well. But I thought that the Chinese say nothing without a good reason. Even more if the senior official says. This is how it all started, said Aleksandr Lukashenko.

The stadium was built relatively fast. A new swimming pool compliant with international standards has also been built in the Belarusian capital. A gift from the Chinese people in their entirety. This costs no Belarusian money, said the president.

We officially open the largest monument. At the entrance [where a sculptural composition depicting Belarusian and Chinese football players stands] I said it would be appropriate to erect a monument to my friend Xi Jinping here. Because only thanks to him, the Chinese built this stadium at their expense. As the Minister said, there are not many of Europe, said Aleksandr Lukashenko.