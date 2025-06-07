The Pakistan government responds to PM Modi's speech on its involvement in Pahalgam's attack. Here is what they said | Latest news from India





On Friday, Pakistan reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on Islamabad's involvement in the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22 and said it was “dismayed”. Prime Minister Modi has also praised on the inhabitants of Jammu-et-Cachemire to stand against the plot of Pakistan. (PTI) Addressing an event in the Katra of Jammu-et-Cachemire, the PM said that the terrorist incident in Pahalgam was an attack on “insaniyat and cashmiriyat”, adding that he was aiming to trigger riots in India. Its intention was to encourage riots in India and to disrupt the livelihoods of the inhabitants of Kashmir. This is why Pakistan has targeted tourists, “he added. Prime Minister Modi took a net jibe in Pakistan and said that Islamabad “intended to encourage community violence in India and paralyze the cashmiris gains that work hard. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan commented Prime Minister Modi's remarks and said that she firmly rejected the baseless and misleading comments. We are deeply dismayed that the Indian Prime Minister has once again chosen to accuse Pakistan of participation in the attack on Pahalgam, without presenting a single credible evidence, he said in a statement. Prime Minister Modi also praised on the inhabitants of Jammu-et-Cachemire for defending the conspiracy of Pakistan. Young people from Jammu-et-Cachemire are now determined to give a strong response to terrorism. It is the same terrorism that burned schools, destroys hospitals in the valley and ruined generations, “he added. India-Pakistan tensions Tensions degenerated between the two nuclear weapons neighbors after the terrorists opened fire on civilians, mainly tourists, in Baisaran near Pahalgam on April 22. At least 26 people lost their lives during this attack. The next day, India imposed several measures against Pakistan to switch to the terrorist attack, including the suspension of the Industry Water Treaty. Two weeks later, on May 7, the Indian armed forces launched the Sindoor operation, hitting nine terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and the cashmere occupied by Pakistan (Pok). Under this operation, more than 100 terrorists were killed. After the strike of India, Pakistan also tried to launch a reprisal action against New Delhi. However, all of his attempts, including the use of cross -border bombings, drones and unarmed air vehicles, were thwarted by Indian forces. In the midst of continuous intense battles, on the night of May 9 to 10, the Indian armed forces again reached targets; This time, they were 13 Pakistani air bases and military installations. After four days of cross -border fighting, on May 10, the director general of military operations in Pakistan contacted his Indian counterpart, seeking a cessation of all military actions against each other. The two nations came to an understanding and stopped all the activities on each other.

