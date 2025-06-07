Trump warns the musk with very serious consequences if he supports democrats | Donald Trump





Donald Trump warned Elon Musk on Saturday that he was facing very serious consequences if he finances Democratic candidates following the far public epic of pairs this week.

The warning, delivered in an interview with NBC News scheduled for Sunday, follows the days of the quarrel and threats after Musk qualified the budgetary legislation of the Republicans.

Trump told interviewer Kristen Welker that his relationship with the technology magnate was over and warned Musk against the choice to finance democrats after spending nearly $ 300 million to support Trump's re -election.

If he does, hell must pay the consequences for this, Trump told NBC News. Hell must pay very serious consequences if he does, he added.

We also asked Trump if he wanted to repair his relationship with Musk. No, he said. When asked if he thought their relationship was over, he said: I guess yes, and said he did not intend to speak with his old acolyte.

I'm too busy doing other things, said Trump, adding: I have no intention of talking to him.

But he predicted that the spit had helped unify the republican party around him, saying that the party had never been united like that before. It is never. It is actually more than it was three days ago.

The opposition of musks to the republican budgetary bill, officially the law on Big Beautiful Bill, would it not affect its adoption by the Congress. The bill has narrowly adopted the Chamber and is now under study in the Senate. However, some conservative republicans share musk concerns about the need for reductions in significant spending and plan to make changes.

The bill extends Trump 2017 tax reductions and includes new expenses for border security and the military. Republicans aimed to compensate for these costs with programs reductions such as Medicaid, food coupons and green energy tax credits.

The projections of the Congressional Budget Office and independent analysts indicate that the bill would add between 2.3 TN and 5 TN to the deficit over the next 10 years. White House officials argue that the economic growth generated by tax reductions will compensate for the increase in spending.

However, Trump told NBC that it was very confident that the bill will adopt the Senate before July 4.

I think that Elon brought out the strengths of the bill because people who were not concentrated have started to focus on it, and they see how good it is, said Trump. So, in this sense, there was a great favor. But I think that Elon, really, I think it's a shame that he is so depressed and so broken.

He also accused Musk of being disrespectful towards the president's office.

I think it's a very bad thing because it is very disrespectful. You could not have disrespectful at the president's office, he said.

Earlier, Musk removed an X position, the social media platform he owns, which affirmed links between Trump and the disgraced American financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Asked about the inflammatory position, Trump said: this is called Old News, this is old news, which we have been talking about for years. Even Epsteins lawyer said I had nothing to do with that. His old news.

Musk has also retracted a threat to start overcoming space dragon spaces used by NASA to transport astronauts and supplies to the international space station.

The original threat came after Trump suggested that he could cancel the federal SpaceXs contracts. On Saturday, the president said that he had no longer thought about the subject.

I would be allowed to do so, he said, but I did not think.

Earlier on Saturday, JD Vance told the interviewer and actor Theo von that Musk was making a huge mistake after Trump, but minimized the attacks of musks as being made by an emotional guy who was frustrated.

I hope that finally Elon will return to the lap. It may not be possible now because it has become so nuclear, the vice-president said.

But he added: look, it happens to everyone. Ive stole the handle worse than Elon Musk in the last 24 hours.

In fact, I think if Elon disturbed a little, everything would be fine, said Vance.

David Smith contributed the reports

