Too early. Far too early. The invitation of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come to Canada is now equivalent to a signal that foreign powers can interfere in Canada with impunity.

Less than two years ago, the Prime Minister of Canada then Justin Trudeau accused the Indian government of participating in the murder of a Canadian. Last October, the RCMP Alleged that agents of India had been involved in coercion, violent crimes and murder in Canada.

The official response of the India public was essentially to tell Canada to go and steal a kite. He did not deny anything of any involvement, he refused to cooperate with any investigation.

And yet, Prime Minister Mark Carney invited Mr. Moda to come to Canada as a guest at the G7 top, Mr. Carney will welcome Kananaskis, Alberta, in just over a week.

The reason why Mr. Carney gave on Friday is that India is a big country with one of the biggest economies in the world and his suitable to invite him to important discussions on Global affairs.

But he then struggled to answer a question of knowing if he thought that Mr. Modi was involved in the June 2023 murder of Hardeep Singh Canadian in Surrey, British Columbia, Carney, said that as Prime Minister, he could not answer this because a criminal investigation was still underway.

The Prime Ministers have the answer should have told him that he is too early to invite Mr. Moda to Canada.

There is always an investigation into the murder of a Canadian. It is not an ancient story. The victims of these other crimes alleged by the RCMP have the right to feel abandoned.

This does not mean that Canada must forever scold India and avoid talks with its government.

In another circumstance, Mr. Carneys' invitation could have been considered as a necessary change in the predicable diplomatic tone that Canada has been deliver for decades. A serious country cannot make diplomacy only with the countries with which it agrees.

Mr. Carney seems to understand this.

On Thursday, he and Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang agreed to explore a resetting of tense relations since 2018, when Beijing responded to the arrest of a Huawei executive by imprisoning Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spolar. Last week, he spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in an apparent attempt to repair the tied links since 2018 on Canada complaints concerning human rights in Saudi Arabia.

The business community of Canadas, in particular, would like to see a similar effort in comparison with India.

But inviting Mr. Modi is not the same.

It is not a telephone call. It is not a mandate for civil servants to speak. It is an invitation to India head of government to be the guest of Mr. Carneys to be invited from Canadas.

This comes at a time when the RCMP is still investigating if its government has ordered the murder of a Canadian Canadian soil. The RCMP only allegedly allegedly allegedly, the Indian agents were forced and harass the Canadians, worked with organized crime so that Indo-Canadians feel dangerous in Canada and orchestrated crime.

Senior Canadian officials said they had tried these problems with India, but have been postponed. As far as we know, the India position has not changed.

Carney said on Friday that India and Canada had agreed to engage in dialogue with regard to the strengthening of the police between our two countries. But he did not say that India was working to address All Canadian allegations.

All interference, alleged assassination and coercion seem to have been an India way of degenerating its long-term complaint that Canada is doing too much to stem what it considers illegal support for pro-Khalistanian activists, which call for a separate state to be sculpted in northern India.

But India would have increased this complaint in a wave of crime in Canada. It cannot be forgotten quickly.

It is reasonable to reassure India that the Canadian authorities will investigate the question of whether pro-Khalistan activists here commit crimes. It is reasonable to restore a complete exchange of diplomats. One day, the Prime Ministers will meet.

Inviting Mr. Modi now, so early and with an investigation still underway, sends a signal that Canada does not care about foreign interference. Sikh-Canadian organizations have qualified an insult’s invitation. Mr. Carney dismissed this concern too early.