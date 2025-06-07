



President Donald Trump closes a POO when he arrived at the joint base of Andrews in the Air Force One (AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta / Archive) The President of the United States, Donald TrumpMake sure this Chinese President on Friday Xi Jinping Accept to restart the offer of minerals and rare earth magnets in the United States. When he was consulted directly by an Air Force One journalist to find out if Xi had agreed to do so, Trump replied: S, he did. And AADI: We are very advanced in the agreement with China. This American LDER declaration occurs in a context of increasing trade tensions between the two nations, which affected global economic stability. Trump also informs this Friday that The next high level meeting between Washington and Beijing will take place on June 9 in London, Where three eminent members of their cabinet will participate in discussions with Chinese representatives to contact a commercial pact. In his publication on the Truth social platform, Trump detalates that the secretary of the Treasury Scott is done; The Secretary of Commerce, Howard Luxe; And the commercial representative of the United States, ambassador Jamieson Greer, will direct the American delegation at the meeting. Trump expresses his optimism concerning the development and results of this meeting, scheduled after An unusual telephone call between Ly XI, which took place on Thursday. Trump answered journalists' questions in the Air Force One this June 6, 2025 (Reuters / Nathan Howard) The context of these bilateral conversations revolves around Disputes on critical minerals, essential for various industries, from the automaker to technology and to the military sector. These tensions had led China to suspend the exports of some of these minerals in April, negatively affecting the world offer. The conflict on rare earths has intensified by wider concerns that are not resolved, as Fentanyl traffic, The differences in the economic approach and the status of Taiwn, the factors which contribute to the complexity and the fragility of the bilateral relationship between the United States and China. In an effort to mitigate the conflict, Trump and Xi underlined their desire to continue conversations to resolve commercial disparities. In social networks, Trump shows that there should be no confusion regarding the importance of rare land products. The two parties even exchanged invitations for future visits to their passes in a diplomatic gesture that could relieve tensions. However, The previously imposed trade measures, including important prices for Chinese products and the proposals for software restrictions and other technologies, are still standing. Trump has demonstrated a variable approach already often unpredictable in its commercial strategy, sometimes removing or modifying sanctions at the last moment, which generated uncertainty and concerns between commercial and economic ldres in the world. The president of China, Xi Jinping, in a file image (EP) China, on the other hand, rejected the accusations of violation of the United States and warned the possibility of applying countermeasures if the situation does not improve. The relationship between the two powers is crucial for geopolic and commercial balance, because China is considered by the United States as its most eminent competitor in the economic and military sphere. The international community, including investors and large companies, observes these events closely, aware of the A potentially significant impact that an escalation in the trade conflict could have on supply chains and the world market. In addition, the applicability and continuity of American prices are being pleaded in court, which indicates an additional layer of complexity to the situation. (With AFP and Reuters information)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.infobae.com/estados-unidos/2025/06/07/guerra-comercial-trump-afirmo-que-que-china-reanudara-el-suministro-de-minerales-de-tierras-raras-a-estados-unidos/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

