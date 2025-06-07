Stephen King puts the Trump and Musk quarrel in perspective with a scathing question





The acclaimed author Stephen King published a dazzling criticism of the current quarrel between American president Donald Trump and his former ally, Elon Musk.

This week, the two former allies amortized with each share of sharing strong accusations against others on social networks.

Musk, who inflated millions of people in the Trumps campaign and quickly nicknamed First Buddy, became the head of the Government Ministry. The ministry was responsible for reducing the federal budget. However, Musk quickly found himself ousted from the interior circle of the presidents after having clashed with Trump on his expense bill.

The president shrugged the shoulders of the quarrel in calls with several television networks on Friday morning, rejecting Musk as a man who lost his head, saying that he was not particularly interested in reconciliation, and the poor had a problem.

Musk refuted Trump by declaring that he would not have won the elections without his help and also alleged that the files on the pedophile Jeffrey Epstein are retained because they mention the president.

King, a frequent and frank critic of Trump, has now shared his reflections on the situation and rather than taking sides, tried to put the argument in perspective.

Publishing on X / Twitter Friday June 6), the 77 -year -old writer said: a few billionaires with a small fight. Who gives like ***? The world has actually has problems.

The author IT and Carrie previously warned Musk that he was too brilliant to support Trump and briefly stopped publishing on X / Twitter, which belongs to the CEO of Tesla, saying that he had become too toxic under his direction.

King is only one of the many celebrities that have shared their opinion on Trump and musks.

Rapper Kanye West, a Trump supporter, wrote on social networks: Broooos please Nooooooo. We love you so both.

Jon Favreau, host of the Podcast Pod Save America, joked, I would like to know who gets the guard of @davidsacl.

Meanwhile, the boxer and influencer Jake Paul said: one of the problems with the Republican party is exposed today (as a current republican), we unfortunately have these Egos and Alpha leaders who are not mature enough. They are over 50 years old and tweet each other. Elon and Trump are great but they need to work together and not to make America appear badly.

Donald Trump and Elon Musk came across a bill on expenses (AP)

Elsewhere, today, the host of the host Savannah Guthrie joked: first, to simply use the Tiktok language, it is by giving a 7th year girl.

Meet the anchor of the Kristen Welker press accepted wholeheartedly, saying: Savannah, you hit the nail on your head.

