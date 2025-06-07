India fifth largest economy: Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney pleads in favor of the inclusion of the India in the G7 summit





The Prime Minister of Canadas Mark Carney. Deposit. | Photo credit: Reuters

One day after inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the next G7 meeting in Alberta, Prime Minister Mark Carney of Canada said that India was the fifth world market and was to be included in the summit, which will see the participation of the world's leading economies. Prime Minister Carney underlined the world stature of Indias in economic and commercial spheres and said that India is among the main world and added powers, as president of the G7, it is important to invite the most important countries to take care of talking about important problems such as energy, artificial intelligence, critical minerals, and India is really at the center of world supply chains, declared Mr. Carney during an interaction with reporters. Read also | PM Metra update his Canadian counterpart on India economy status: Congress takes the excavation at PM Modi Prime Minister Carney invited Prime Minister Modi thanks to a phone call that took place on Friday June 6, 2025). Prime Minister Modi thanked his Canadian counterpart for the invitation to the G7 summit in Kananskis, Alberta and declared, as dynamic democracies linked by deep links to the person, India and Canada will work with renewed vigor, guided by mutual respect and shared interests. The comments of Mr. Carneys occurred during an interaction with the media where questions were raised on the current investigation into the murder of the activist Pro-Khalistan Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18, 2023, that the previous Canadian government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau blamed the actors of the Indian State. Mr. Nijjar, who was an eminent supporter of the Khalistan in Surrey, was shot by unknown attackers on June 18, 2023 near the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurudwara where he served. He was an eminent defender of the Sikhs for Justice campaign. In May 2024, Canadian police arrested three people – Kamalpreet Singh, Karanpreet Singh and Karan BRAR – who would have been members of a successful team who shot Mr. Nijjar. The investigation into the case also linked murder to other murders that took place in Canada at the same time. Prime Minister Carney refused to answer a question that linked Mr. Nijjar to the Indian management and said that there is a legal process that is literally underway and quite advanced in Canada, and it is never appropriate to make comments concerning these legal processes. India-Canada relations contained in September 2023 when the minister of the time, Justin Trudeau, accused Indian agents of being responsible for the murder of Mr. Nijjar. The subsequent diplomatic birthday continued for several months and finally led to the reciprocal withdrawal of the High Commissioner of Diplomatic Missions on the other in New Delhi and Ottawa. Despite the silence of the India on the investigation, Mr. Carney said that the two parties had decided to make a continuous dialogue of the police.

