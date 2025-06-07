



US President Donald Trump said his relationship with Elon Musk was over.

“I guess yes, yes,” Trump told NBC News on Saturday when he was asked if he thought that the close relationship of the pair had ended. He replied “no” when he was asked if he wanted to repair the damaged links.

The comments have been the most recent of Trump since the epic repercussions between him and Musk collapsed on social networks.

He came after the technological billionaire – who donated millions to Trump's election campaign and became an assistant from the White House – publicly criticized the president's tax and expenses, a key national policy.

The majority of Republicans fell online behind the president. Vice-president JD Vance said that Musk had “become so nuclear” and may never be welcomed in the fold.

Vance told Podcaster Theo von that it was a “big mistake” for the CEO of Tesla and Spacex to attack the president.

For weeks, Musk had criticized Trump's signature legislation – nicknamed the “major bill” – while he made his way through the congress.

He said that if it were adopted, the bill would add billions of dollars to the national deficit and “undermined” the work he has done as a Dogee leader, the government's Ministry of Efficiency and his efforts to reduce public spending.

Shortly after leaving Doge after 129 days in work, Musk posted on his social media site X that the bill was a “disgusting abomination” – but did not directly criticize Trump.

On Thursday, however, Trump told journalists that he was “disappointed” with Musk's behavior.

Musk responded with a wave of messages on X, saying Trump would have lost the elections without him and accused Trump of being involved in Jeffrey Epstein's files, the deceased died financier in prison while waiting for accusations of sex trafficking.

He has since removed the position and the Epstein lawyer came out by denying the accusations.

Trump responded to his social media platform Truth Social, saying Musk had become “crazy”. In a position, he threatened to reduce musk contracts with the federal government.

In his interview with NBC News on Saturday, Trump said that Musk had been “disrespectful towards the president's office”.

“I think it's a very bad thing because it is very disrespectful. You could not lack respect for the president's office,” said Trump.

Musk, the richest man in the world, who donated about 250 million dollars to Trump's presidential campaign, suggested during the social media quarrel that he could support some of Trump's opponents in the mid-term elections next year, throwing his support behind the Challengers to the legislators who supported Trump's tax bill.

Asked about the prospect of supporting the musk democratic candidates who run against the Republicans, Trump said that he would face “serious consequences”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c9wg240q0plo

