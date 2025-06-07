Politics
The White House warns the United Kingdom not to authorize the Chinese embassy near the city
The White House warned the street so that the construction of a Chinese embassy was built near London sensitive financial centers.
The Super Embilège plan was blocked by the previous government in the midst of British intelligence warnings on its location and the risk of spying, but was relaunched after the personal lobbying of the president of Chinas XI.
However, new security problems have been raised about the Royal Mint Court complex because of its proximity to a sensitive center of critical communication cables which may be likely to attack. The proposed site is directly between the city's financial centers and the Canary quay and nearly three important data centers.
A senior American official said: the United States is deeply anxious to provide China with potential access Sensitive communications from one of our closest allies.
How the embassy can look on the site of the former royal mint
David Chipperfield Architect
Great Britain is locked in talks with the United States on how to implement the trade agreement that was signed last month. They have until July 9 to conclude an agreement to prevent British Steel producers from being affected by new import rates of 50%.
Asked about the impact of the Super Embassy approval is said to have on the American trade agreement, the White House official seemed to edit a veiled threat, saying: the United States expects all decisions to be taken with our national security interests (in the United States and the United Kingdom) and after in-depth attenuation as recommended and approved by counter-espionage professionals.
It is understood that President Trump previously urged Sir Keir Starmer to deny the permission of the Super Embassy and the question was raised in commercial negotiations. Diplomats say that the Trump administration would have reservations about the sharing of information with the United Kingdom if the embassy opened.
President XI had interviews with President Lula Da Silva of Brazil last month. Previous British governments have expressed deep concern about the spread of Chinese influence
Yue Yuewei / Xinhua / Alamy Live News
It comes after a service note was sent to the National Security Council of the United States by members of the Inter-Parle Alliance on China (IPAC). The memo said that the dark wiring under the Embassy site nourishes the city of London at the heart of British financial services.
John Moolenaar, the republican leader of the China's China Committee of the House of Representatives, said: if the reports are correct, place an END Embassy of an unprecedented size on the sensitive wiring which supports American and British financial systems would present an unacceptable risk for our institutions. The Chinese Communist Party has a clear history of targeting critical infrastructure.
This development would arouse serious concerns in the United States and could be considered as an act of strategic overcoming of Beijing and a curious London judgment error.
Luke de Pulford, executive director of the IPAC, said: The Chinese mega-Embassy has become a flash point in the trade negotiations of the United Kingdom-US and its amazing that the White House had to publicly confirm the risk of wiring just to defend its own financial system. It is time to send Xi Jinping a clear message: regardless of pressure or coercion, the United Kingdom and the United States will not exchange national security, and this embassy does not occur.
Protesters demonstrated against plans for a Chinese super-embrassie in January
Martin Pope / Zuma press feed
Beijing tried to redevelop the former Buildings of Royal Mint near the Tower of London since he bought the site in 2018. It is understood that Wang Yi, the Chinese Foreign Minister, raised the problem with David Lammy, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, during a visit to London this year. President XI had previously done the same during a call with Starmer.
The embassy planning decision, which is said to be the largest Chinese in Europe, was called by Angela Rayner, the housing secretary last year. The plan was initially refused by the Tower Hamlet council in 2022.
In fifteen Rachel Reeves returning from an official visit to China this year, Scotland Yard and the Tower Hamlets Council abandoned their objections to the project. On Monday, three trumps of Trumps will meet their Chinese counterparts in London for talks aimed at solving a commercial dispute between the two largest economies in the world that have maintained the world's world markets.
Treasury secretary Scott Bessent, trade secretary Howard Lutnick and the commercial representative Jamieson Greer will represent the United States in talks, said Trump in an article on his social platform of truth without providing more details.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chinas said yesterday that the vice-president that he Lifeng would be in the United Kingdom between June 8 and 13, adding that the first meeting of the United States economic and commercial consultation mechanism would be held during this visit.
Priti Patel, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Shadow, said: China is a dangerous threat to national and economic security in our country. We have never supported this proposal and we firmly oppose the work plans to build a super Chinese embassy in the heart of our big city. We said from the start, we would never put our financial center or our country in danger, which work does, so that they can make a political press release take money from the Chinese.
A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy previously rejected the spying allegations, saying: anti-Chinese elements are still eager to slander and attack China.
A government spokesman said: requests for a new Chinese embassy in Tower Hamlets were called to make the ministers decide. A final decision will be made in good time.
