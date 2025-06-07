



London – Vegetable resemblances of Donald Trump and Dolly Parton and a Papal Cornclave were presented on Saturday at the Lambeth Country Show, an urban version of a campaign fair held every year in Londons Brockwell Park.

The two -day show presents shear shear competitions, livestock, food, music and a vegetable sculptures competition that attracted national fame for its eccentric creativity.

This year, several sculptures have recreated the recent papal elections, including one with corn cardinals, entitled Cornclave.

Among the other entries, let us quote the Irish rap trio Knecap in the form of potatoes, Cauli Parton in a cinematographic inspiration table entitled 9 in Chive, a resemblance of MO vegetable salad of the football star of Liverpool Mo Salah and animated icons Wallace and Gromit based on naked squash.

Trump also received the treatment of the musk squash, while some entries refer to local policy. In Lampeth, as in other parts of London, local authorities have turned to the holding of large concerts and festivals in parks as a means of raising funds, to the chagrin of certain neighbors.

The actor of Wolf Hall, Mark Rylance, one of a group of local residents opposed to major events in Brockwell Park, is represented as Mark Rylung, with a head sculpted to apple trees and satirical signs marks him a Nimby activist (not in my backyard).

Each year, that's what we are passionate about so much, these are the vegetable sculptures, said Country Fair Ordinary Maddy Luxon. It's so unique and so full of mind and we love politicians.

And the puns, said Marek Szandrowski, who was with her. Plant word games, definitely.

