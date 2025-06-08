



Prime Minister Mark Carney faces criticism from his own party to invite Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the next G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, despite allegations, the Modi government orchestrated a violence campaign in Canada. Liberal deputy Sukh Dhaliwal, who represents a conduct in Surrey, British Columbia with a large Sikh community, does not agree with Carney's decision and says that dozens of his voters contacted him in indignation. He sends the bad message [constituents] tell me that the approach we adopt is that anyone can come to Canada and kill Canadians and that they can start with impunity.



Canada reaffirms the independence of the RCMP in the undergoing assassination probe despite the invitation from India to G7

It is not only the Canadians Sikhs that I hear. I hear a wide range of voters on the issue.Dhaliwal says he plans to raise their concerns in Carney. History continues below advertising Last fall, the RCMP accused India of murder, extortion and violence on Canadian soil. Get daily national news Get the best news of the day, the titles of political, economic and current affairs, delivered in your reception box once a day. Former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau got up in the House of Commons in September 2023, saying that Canada had credible evidence that Indian government agents were involved in the murder of the separatist Sikh Hardeep Singh Nijjar.



Carney asked if he thought that Modi was involved in the murder of the Sikh chief of British Columbia Hardeep Singh Nijjar

[India] had to be held responsible and cooperate fully with this investigation, said Dhaliwal, stressing that Nijjar lived in his Cold BC. New Delhi has long denied any involvement in murder and accused Trudeau of continuing a political program. Carney defended hand outfit, claiming that some countries should be at the table for G7 discussions and that India has accepted the continuous dialogue of the police. Trend now “ Lost His mind '': Trump-Musk Feud's fallout shows an improbable rapid truce

Canadians face research and detention of devices are “not a model,” said the American ambassador History continues below advertising



The RCMP unveils the security operations plans for the G7 summit

On Saturday, Carney unveiled Canada's “priorities” for the summit, which will be placed between June 15 and 17. They include securing partnerships, building energy security and communities and the world by thwarting foreign interference and transnational repression. “The fact that the leaders of a number of countries were invited to [G7] The meeting should not and should not affect the importance of the independent investigation“” Foreign Minister Anita Anand told journalists on Saturday. Vina Nadjibulla, vice-president of research and strategy at the Asia-Pacific Foundation in Canada, said that the Government of Carney made the right one by giving Mods a seat at the G7 table. We are in a different moment in international relations, said Nadjibulla. India The fifth world economy has been invited to the last six G7 meetings. Nadjibulla claims that Canada must recalibrate its relations in Indo-Pacific to reduce its overtaking on the United States History continues below advertising From prices to the commercial agenda and the realignment that we see in the world of different powers, I think it is important for Canada to approach diplomacy differently, she said. More in Canada

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/11218211/liberal-mp-critical-carney-modi-g7-invite/

