Donald Trump warns against “serious consequences” if Elon Musk supports democrats





President Donald Trump said in an interview with NBC News on Saturday that Elon Musk will face “very serious consequences” if the technological billionaire begins to finance the Democrats following the benefits between the two former allies.

Newsweek contacted the White House and Musc on Saturday by e-mail to comment.

The context

The large -scale tail between the president and the former head of the government's efficiency department (DOGE) began after Musk expressed criticism of “One Big Beautiful Bill Act”.

Musk has repeatedly criticized the bill, the appellant “scandalous” and “filled with pork”, adding that it is a “disgusting abomination”.

Trump initially avoided directly by addressing Musk, but waded in battle on Thursday, calling for his “crazy” near ally and suggesting that he has “Trump's disturbance syndrome”.

Since then, the quarrel has intensified, with Musk saying that Trump has been named in Epstein files on social networks. Karoline Leavitt, press secretary of the White House, described the claim of the CEO “an unfortunate episode”.

US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk (R) speak before leaving the White House on the way to his home in the south of Florida in Mar-A-Lago in Florida on March 14, 2025. US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk (R) speak before leaving the White House en route to his southern house of Florida in Mar-A-Lago in Florida on March 14, 2025.

Some have speculated that musk could change camps and start funding democratic candidates as a way to return to Trump and Republicans, that the president warned that his former ally would be a bad idea.

“If he does it, he will have to pay the consequences for this,” Trump told NBC News in a telephone interview, but did not specify the actions he could take against Musk. “He will have to pay very serious consequences if he does.”

When he was asked if he wanted to repair the relationship between the pair, Trump simply said “no”, adding that he would “assume” that their relationship is over after the very public dispute.

The president also retaliated, saying that Musk had “worn” because of the requirements of his work with the DOGE.

Trump added that Musk had been “disrespectful towards the president's office” and that he was “too busy doing other things” without any intention to speak with Musk.

“I think it's a very bad thing because it is very disrespectful. You could not lack respect for the president's office,” said Trump.

Musk, as part of the War of Words that broke out on Thursday, asked his disciples on X if they thought that America needed a new third party to compete with Democrats and Republicans, with more than 80% of respondents saying “yes”.

Fox News reported on Friday that Trump responded to Musk's comments during a phone call with Fox News host Bret Baier, saying he was not worried about the threat.

“Trump is not interested in speaking to Elon,” said Fox News host and former press secretary of the White House, Kayleigh Mcenany, while summarizing the telephone call. “Trump is not worried about threats of a third party … President Trump also underlined his favorable surveys and his solid support among the Republicans of Capitol Hill.”

The recent data from Yougov, carried out among 3,812 adults on June 6, reveal that the 71% of republican voters would choose Trump, while only six percent would opt for Musk. 12% additional would neither choose each other, and 11% were not sure.

What people say

Elon Musk on X, formerly Twitter, after having published a survey asking users if the Americans were ready to create a new political party: “People have spoken. A new political party is necessary in America to represent 80% in the middle! And exactly 80% of people agree.”

He added: “It's fate.”

The white house press secretary Karolina Leavitt told Newsweek on Thursday: “This is an unfortunate episode of Elon, which is not satisfied with the only big bill because he does not include the policies he wanted. The president focuses on the fact of passing this historic legislation and making our country again.”

Trump posted on Truth Social on Thursday: “I don't mind Elon to turn against me, but he should have done it months ago. This is one of the biggest bills presented at Congress. It is a reduction in expenses, 1.6 Billion of dollars in dollars, and the biggest tax reduction. America Super!”

He added: “Elon” wore thin “, I asked him to leave, I removed his mandate EV who forced everyone to buy electric cars that no one else wanted (that he knew for months that I was going to do!), And he went crazy!”

What happens next

Trump has returned a firm deadline to the Senate Republicans to adopt the “big and beautiful bill” and bring him to his office to sign by July 4.

Update 6/7/25, 2:02 pm and: This article has been updated with additional information, context and comment.

