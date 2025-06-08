Politics
Modi opens the Rail J & K Key connection, target Pak | Latest news from India
Terrorist attacks such as that of Pahalgam will not be authorized to block the development of Jammu-et-Cachemire, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, inaugurating the Chenab Railway bridge, the highest railway bridge of 272 km Udhampur-srinagar, the railway project (USBR) Project of Katra (USBL) Project from Katra (USBL) to Srinagar.
Me, Narendra Modi, promise to the inhabitants of J&K that the development that we started here in 2014 will not stop. No obstacle will be authorized on the way to the youth of J&K realizing their dreams, he said, addressing a public gathering in Katra.
The Modi project has chosen to send this message is significant in many ways. The completion of USBRL, a project that was launched for the first time in the late 1990s, Place Srinagar on the railway map of India. Today's program is a huge celebration of India unity and will, he added. For years, we talked about cashmere in Kanyakumari …, said Prime Minister. Today, it has become a reality.
USBRL, finished at a cost around 44,000 crores have 38 tunnels and 943 bridges, two of which the Prime Minister inaugurated the Chenab on Friday, which is up to 359 meters above the river, and the Anji Khad bridge, Indias First Rail One. The link allows you to reach Srinagar de Katra in three hours and Delhi in 13 hours.
It was the first visit of Jammu-et-Cachemire after the Sindoor operation, and referring to it, the Prime Minister described Pakistan an enemy of humanity and the poor of Jammu-et-Cachemire.
The Prime Minister said that even if his government has constantly endeavored to increase employment possibilities for young people, and that tourism is an avenue for this, Pakistan has worked against such efforts.
Our neighbor is enemy of humanity, tourism and confidence. It is such a country, which is against the means of subsistence of the poor … The attack on Pahalgam of April 22 is an example. In Pahalgam, Pakistan attacked Insaniyat (Humanity) and Cashmiriyat (hiding place), he said.
Pakistan hosted a malafid engineering intention for community riots and hit the economy of cashmere. This is why he attacked tourists, he added.
In response to the terrorist attack, which killed 26 people, all men and 24 Hindus, India launched Operation Sindoor. Between the launch of the operation in the early hours of May 7 and the ceasefire on the evening of May 10, the Indian forces bombed nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pok and killed at least 100 terrorists, and the Indian Air Force struck targets with 13 Pakistani airlines and military facilities.
Modi recalled that before the attack on Pahalgam, tourism in Jammu-et-Cachemire had gained momentum, providing livelihoods to carriers, guides, owners of guest houses and traders.
Pakistan conspired to ruin them all, he said.
He also remembered Syed Adil Hussain Shah, a guide who challenged the terrorists and paid for his life.
Adil had gone to Baisaran for winning a livelihood, but terrorists also killed him. However, the way the inhabitants of J&K have risen and showed courage, a very strong message went not only to Pakistan but also to the authors of terrorism around the world, he said.
It is clear, said the Prime Minister, that the young people of the UT decided to give a strong response to terrorism.
For years together, the inhabitants of J&K have witnessed a vicious circle of destruction and they have stopped dreaming. They were resigned to their fate and accepted terrorism. Hbut, it was important to bail out J&K out of the swamp and we did, said Modi, referring, without mentioning, his governments move in 2019 to repeal article 370 and integrate J&K completely into the rest of the country. Today, young people from Jammu-et-Cachemire have started to see new dreams and convert them in reality, he said.
Referring to Operation Sindoor, Modi said that each time Pakistan hears this name, it will remember its humiliating defeat.
The Pakistani army and the terrorists never thought that India would enter hundreds of kilometers inside Pakistan and attack terrorists. Terror buildings were converted into a lot of rubble in a few minutes, he said.
Modi added that piqued by Operation Indias Sindoor, a desperate Pakistan attacked innocent people, including children in Jammu and Poonch.
More than 2,000 families have also been affected by enemy bombings. They received financial assistance to repair their homes. Now the center has decided to increase it. I want to inform you that the houses that have suffered significant damage will get 2 lakh and those partially damaged will receive 1 Lakh assistance beyond the financial aid that has already been provided.
Head Minister Omar Abdullah and the Minister of Rails of the Union Ashwini Vahnaw were also present at the event.
Even the British wanted to connect the cashmere by train but they did not succeed … What the British could not have achieved had happened to your hands (modis) and the cashmere was linked to the rest of the country, said Abdullah
Organizing the completion of the project, Vahnaw said: the nation fed the dream of this rail line but there were many difficulties … [The project] has become possible due to the strong will and the determined effort of the Prime Minister.
