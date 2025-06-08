An ex-JLR workman took “in the act” of drugs despite his children according to him

Akbar Rehman, 42, has now been found guilty of drug trafficking three times, but he avoided the minimum sentence of seven years

A father was surprised to take drugs for the third time in his life, despite his children who depend on him.

The former worker of Jaguar Land Rover, Akbar Rehman, was seen by providing a man looking for Handsworth by a plain clothing police officer.

The 42 -year -old man had heroin and cocaine envelopes as well as a burner phone and money on him.

Rehman also led someone's car despite not having a complete license.

Normally, any person found guilty of three distinct infractions on drug trafficking is inflicted at least seven years.

But a judge concluded that there were “exceptional circumstances” because of the deep needs of his two children.

Instead, Rehman, from Wash Lane, Yardley was sentenced to two years and six months at Birmingham Crown runs on Thursday, June 5.

He had admitted two counts of possession of class A drugs with the intention of providing, two charges of obstruction of a gendarme and driving agent without a license and insurance.

The offenses date back to 9:20 am on February 26 of this year.

The prosecutor Ein Campbell said: “A single clothing agent noticed an emaciated man, who seemed to be a class A drug user, entering the front passenger seat of a white Nissan Qashqai on Soho Road.

“About 30 seconds later, he left and left. The vehicle started to leave.

“He was clear to the officer that he had witnessed a drug agreement. He communicated this to the regional uniform officers.”

Rehman rolled on Nineveh Road, then Holliday Road before being arrested and confronted.

He “fought and launched his arms but was finally detained.

“The accused said he had just scored and had 250 in his coat,” said Campbell.

The agents found 32 cocaine wraps worth 320, six heroin envelopes worth 60, a mobile phone and 92.10 in cash.

Rehman said the car belonged to his girlfriend and then gave a false address.

In the interview, he said, “Yes, I did not obstruct any policeman” before not answering any comments to the questions.

Rehman has already been imprisoned for drug trafficking in 2003 and 2010.

This is his third conviction for drug trafficking, he was liable to a minimum sentence of seven years, reduced to five years and seven months for credit for his guilt of guilt

But Simon Williams, in defense, described the important health needs of his two children at the Court.

He said: “It is clear that Mr. Rehman plays an essential role in their lives.

“It is clear that Mr. Rehman being in the life of his children is important.”

The lawyer argued: “If the minimum sentence is adopted not only Mr. Rehman will be punished, but clearly his children will be punished.

“This feeding and the support that Mr. Rehman can provide can make a difference for his young children.”

Recordor Paul Spragg KC said Rehman had been taken from “flagrant crime drugs” but acknowledged that it was a “small -scale operation”.

He confirmed that he had read references describing that the defendant had learning difficulties and had experienced “difficult life events”.

Recorder Spragg said: “Obviously, there is another side for you. You have tried to change your life.

“You worked for several years for Jaguar Land Rover. You have the desire to change.

“I am prosecuted that your personal situation as a whole, added to the fact that your children clearly have deep special needs, I am convinced that they constitute exceptional circumstances relating to you.”

He added: “I am quite sure that if you are taken in drugs again, the court will not be so merciful.

“I hope you are now going to change your life when it is released from prison and be a good father for these children.”