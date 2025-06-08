Elon Musk will face consequences if he supported Democrats





US President Donald Trump Gesture while boarding Air Force One while he leaves for New Jersey in Base Andrews, Maryland, United States, June 6, 2025.

Nathan Howard | Reuters

President Donald Trump told NBC News on Saturday that Elon Musk would see “serious consequences” if he supported Democratic candidates who challenge the Republicans supporting the “big and beautiful bill”.

“If he does, he will have to pay the consequences for this,” Trump told Kristen Welker from NBC News in a telephone interview.

“He will have to pay very serious consequences if he did,” he continued, without giving details about what it would look like.

Trump also said that he thought his relationship with Musk is made after their public quarrel broke out this week.

“I gave him a lot of breaks, long before it happened, I paused him in my first administration and I saved his life in my first administration,” said Trump.

“I have no intention of talking to him,” added Trump.

When he was asked if he thought that his relationship with Musk was over, he said, “I would suppose it.”

Trump also accused Musk of being “disrespectful towards the president's office”.

Trump's remarks are among his most extensive public comments to date on his quarrel with Musk, and the last sign that the president is not interested in repairing his relationship with the ally on time.

Musk was a vocal critic of the expenditure bill supported by Trump who crossed the Chamber last month.

Earlier this week, Musk qualified the “disgusting abomination” expenditure bill which will explode federal budgetary deficits.

“In November of next year, we dismissed all the politicians who betrayed the American people,” he wrote in a separate post.

Musk's criticism on the spending package which is now considered in the Senate is partly what has stimulated the confrontation between the two men.

Trump told NBC News that he was still “very confident” that the bill would be adopted by July 4 and that he does not think that Musk could have the bill derail.

“If you look at the Republicans, we have never been so unified,” Trump told NBC News. “The bill is fantastic.”

NBC News contributed to reports

