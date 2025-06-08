Politics
Faced with FLAK, the Canadian PM says that the progress of paved responsibility for Modi G7 invites
New Delhi: Faced with questions about the invitation to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the G7 summit, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney defended his decision, saying that New Delhi had agreed to resume the dialogue of the police in a manner that recognizes responsibility issues, even as large -scale criminal investigations are underway.>
The evening of June 6 in Delhi, Modi posted on x About a phone call with Carney, noting that he had accepted the invitation to attend the G7 summit during the call. The invitation occurred a little more than a week before the summit started on June 15. Other non -G7 guests, such as South Africa, Brazil and Mexico, were invited at least a month in advance.>
Carneys' office published a reading, saying that there was an agreement on the continuous dialogue of the police and discussions concerning security problems.>
According to Modis Post, in Ottawa, Carney was pressed by journalists on the optics of Modi's invitation, given that the police mounted on the Royal Plan (RCMP) previously alleged the involvement of Indian government agents in a campaign of the campaign of Violent criminal activity in Canada and also accused them of orchestrating the June 2023 killing Of the separatist Khalistani Hardeep Singh Nijjar.>
India and Canada currently have vacant high-commissioning positions in the capitals of each other, after the best sent were forced to go out last year.>
Will not disturb the process
Carney recognized the sensitivity of the problem but argued that his government would not interfere in the legal process. We have now agreed, above all, for the continuous dialogue of the police. There is therefore some progress on this subject, which recognizes the questions of responsibility, He said, when he was asked directly why the Indian chief was invited despite the allegations.>
He reiterated that the current investigation would remain fully independent. We are a country of the rule of law. The rule of law takes place as it should be in Canada, and I will not disturb this process, he said.>
India, for its part, has firmly rejected allegations leveled by Canadian security agencies, including wider allegations of foreign interference in electoral affairs. Canada even had last year Accused the Indian Minister of India Amit Shah to be involved in the alleged conspiracy to target Canadian nationals.>
New Delhi insisted that Canada not shared with us a lesser proof Regarding the involvement of Indian agents in the Nijjar case so far. However, Indian authorities have cooperated with the United Stateshers attempted assassination involving a Khalistani separatist based in the United States to the murder of Nijjars.>
Carney refused to say if he thought Modi was involved in the murder of Nijjars. First of all, there is a legal process that is literally underway and quite advanced in Canada. It is never appropriate to make comments in any respect in terms of these legal processes, he said.>
Carney also established the broader justification of the invitation, pointing to the role of Canadas as a G7 president of this year and the need to engage India on global strategic and economic issues. First, we are in the role, Canada is in the role, of the G7 chair, and in these discussions, as agreed with our G7 colleagues, tackled important questions such as energy security, the digital future and critical minerals, among others, he said.>
Partnerships in the construction of infrastructure in the emerging and developing world are also part of the agenda. Some countries should be at the table for these discussions, said Carney. As a G7 chair, and in consultation with others, some of which also make these determinations, it is logical to include India, the fifth largest economy in the world, in fact the most populous and central country for a number of these supply chains.>
I won't even get a wrist slap
According to Globe and mailThe decision to invite Modi also aroused criticism from Carneys' party.>
Liberal deputy Sukh Dhaliwal, whose constituency in British Columbia, includes the temple where Nijjar was killed, said he did not agree with the governments' decision to invite Modi. My voters tell me the message we send is that they can come and kill Canadians on Canadian soil and they won't even get a wrist slap, he said.>
The leader of the conservative party opposition, Pierre Hairy, said that the invitation was necessary, but that the conversations on security issues should stay on the table with economic issues.>
We have to sell our natural gas, our civil nuclear energy technology and other resource projects in India, he said on Friday, as quoted by CBC NewsAdding, we want to see the government work to solve security problems at the same time when the Prime Minister had these conversations.>
