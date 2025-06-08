Vance expresses loyalty to Trump but says that he “understands” the frustration of MuskExBulletin





President Donald Trump, center, and vice-president JD Vance, right, and Elon Musk met behind the scenes before a presidential campaign event at Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, October 5, 2024. Bloomberg / Getty Images Hide Legend

Bloomberg / Getty rocking images

Vice-president Vance says he is “loyal” to President Trump, but also expressed his praise for billionaire Elon Musk and described Musk's criticism with regard to Trump's budgetary bill as “understandable”.

Vance's comments occurred on social networks and during an appearance at the podcast with the actor Theo von published on Saturday.

Vance weighed for a week when the quarrel between Trump and Musk intensified quickly and the vice-president seemed eager to put common ground. The interview would have taken place on Thursday, Von and Vance published on social networks that day of their conversation.

“My loyalty will still be with the president,” Vance in Von told. But he also described Musk as an “incredible entrepreneur” and added that “Doge was really good, this kind of effort to eliminate waste, fraud and abuse in our country was really good”.

DOGE is a controversial effort of costs and bureaucracy launched by the Trump administration, with Musk as a director. Last month, Musk announced his departure from the government, although the DOGE will continue to operate.

Publishing Friday and early Saturday on the X social media platform, which he owns, Musk did not seem interested in finding common ground with Trump.

He castigated the bill on the republican budget supported by the president, arguing that the measure, adopted by the Chamber and now examined by the Senate would lead to unbearable debt for the United States government and taxpayers.

“The congress is bankrupt with America,” Musk wrote. He also suggested that his supporters could break up with Trump and the GOP, calling for the creation of a new political party.

“The people spoke. A new political party is necessary in America to represent 80% in the middle!” He said.

To publish on his own social media platform Truth Social, on the other hand, Trump defended his budgetary plan, which, according to independent analysts of the federal government, will cause arrow deficits over the next decade. “I don't mind that Elon turns against me, but he should have done it months ago,” wrote Trump.

“This is one of the greatest bills ever presented in the congress,” he added. In other articles, Trump suggested that Musk “had gone mad” and said that “the simplest way to save money in our budget, billions and billions of dollars, is to terminate the subsidies and government contracts from Elon”.

Questioned by Von when the podcast appeared why Musk had broken the ranks so publicly with Trump on the expense bill, Vance said: “I get the frustration there.”

“I understand, as, it is a good bill, it is not a perfect bill. The process at DC, if you are a business manager, you are probably frustrated by this process,” said Vance.

Last July, NPR reported that Vance had become important in part with the support of technological billionaires, including Musk.

But publishing on X Thursday, Vance said that he thought Trump had “won the confidence of the movement he leads” and added: “I am proud to stand next to him”.

President Trump did more than anyone in my lifetime to gain the confidence of the movement he is leading. I'm proud to stand next to him.

– JD VANCE (@jdvance) June 6, 2025

Addressing Von, the vice-president said that he feared that Musk's personal attacks against Trump calling for the dismissal of the president and connecting Trump to Jeffrey Epstein, in a tweet that was deleted later would be difficult to come back.

“I hope that finally Elon will return to the fold. Maybe it is not possible now because he left so nuclear,” said Vance.

Speaking on Friday on the morning edition of NPR, the former adviser to Trump, Steve Bannon, also expressed the opinion that the relationship between Musk and the Mag of Trump is permanently damaged.

“He crossed the Rubicon by this scandalous comparison with Epstein's files, on the fact that President Trump should be charged, replaced by JD Vance,” said Bannon.

Addressing NBC News in an interview broadcast on Saturday, Trump said that Musk would face serious consequences if he supported democratic candidates in the next elections.

“He will have to pay very serious consequences if he does it,” said Trump.

Musk companies are counting strongly on federal contracts and subsidies.

The United States is turning to the Musk Space X company for a wide range of services. Musk was also Trump's biggest campaign donor in 2024 and used his X social media platform as a megaphone for conservative causes.

Speaking with Von, Vance recognized that the break between two of the most powerful men in the world could have large -scale implications:

“I think if [Musk] And the president is in a blood quarrel, especially it will be bad for the country, but I don't think it's going to be good for Elon either. “”

Vance also challenged Musk's assertion, the president could be involved in the reprehensible acts linked to Epstein, who socialized with Trump in Florida and New York and died later by suicide in 2019 pending a federal trial on accusations of sex trafficking for children.

“Absolutely not. Donald Trump did nothing wrong with Jeffrey Epstein,” said Vance, adding, “it's a total BS”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2025/06/07/nx-s1-5426618/vance-theo-von-trump-elon-feud The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos