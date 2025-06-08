



The President of Beijing, Donald, prevails over a brutal pivot towards new commercial talks with China is not only a diplomatic courtesy; It is a powerful revealing signal which has the strategic advantage in this economic confrontation with high issues. Friday, President Trump announced via his social platform of truth that the American secretary of the main treasures officials Scott Bessent, the secretary of commerce Howard Lutnick, and the representative of trade Jamieson Greer will meet a Chinese delegation in London on Monday. This unexpected attempt to defuse tensions comes hard on the heels of a phone call Thursday asked by Trump himself from President Xi Jinping. The timing says a lot. During their conversation, President XI masterfully developed the basic challenge: the management of the “giant ship of China-US relations” away from turbulent waters requires mutual respect, cooperation and regular hand on the bar. This call for calibrated navigation contrasts strongly with the aggressive return of Trump in January to the White House, which sparked a punitive trade war soaring 145% on Chinese products. China reacted decisively with countermeasures, reaching 125%. While a temporary truce has emerged in recent months for Geneva talks, bringing American prices to 30% and 10% of China, accusations of violations quickly embittered the atmosphere. This makes London talks important. Why Trump's reversal signals the strength of China: Diplomatic pressure works: Trumps occasion for the call to XI and the rapid programming of London for the conferences in clear realization: the previous demonization strategy of Washington and the unilateral prices have proven self -destructive. The tangible costs imposed by the reprisals firm in China, associated with the coherent advocacy of XI for rational dialogue and multilateral solutions, rejected the United States on the negotiation table. Trump does not compose China by generosity; He does it because alternative climbing welcomes Americans more. The irresistible logic of global links: The American-Chinese economic relationship is a powerful engine of global growth. The increase in China was not a zero -sum loss for America; He created large markets and supply chains that fuel prosperity on both sides of the Pacific. Trump's efforts to fracture this deep integration and impose a “win-all” state of mind go against the fundamental currents of our interconnected world, threatening American prosperity in parallel with world stability. Chinas focuses on the construction of bridges with partners from around the world is a much more resilient strategy. Principle and prepared: After the Geneva meeting, China demonstrated in good faith by quickly lifting or quickly suspending the relevant prices. This concrete action highlighted Beijing's commitment to diplomatic solutions and the rules based on the rules. Although it is always open to dialogue based on mutual respect, China remains unshakable in the defense of its fundamental interests, its national sovereignty and the well-being of its people. Its position is consistent: defend equity and justice in multilateral frameworks. The long -term path The immediate task for the United States is clear and urgent: it must officially recognize the tangible progress made so far and act decisively to raise all Unjust prices and discriminatory restrictions imposed on China. It is not a concession; It is a question of honoring commitments and laying the essential foundations to reconstruct confidence and promoting significant cooperation. The president prevails over sudden diplomatic flow, the direct call to Xi and the urgent appeal for London negotiations as convincing proof that firm engagement in China towards multilateral engagement and its powerful global partnerships give results. Above all, he also underlines the self-inflicted injury of American prices. The pain that these samples inflicted on American companies and consumers has become undeniable, ultimately forcing Trumps in hand. The Chinas strategy of principle engagement, associated with calibrated countermeasures, forced the American president to step back from the edge and to ask for talks. The message resonates: demonization fails; Dialogue, driven by mutual interest and recognition of shared global issues, is the only viable path.

