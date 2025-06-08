Erick Thohir arrived here





ADa great hopes when President Joko Widodo underlined Erick Thohir as a business constituted by the Minister. Thanks to his experience in the management of various companies, Erick can be invoked to improve chaos in state corporate management, which loses only, which becomes a political dairy cow, even corruption.

Tempo Make Erick's appointment the main report of November 23, 2019 with the title “Thohir Story“. Editorial to deliver the coverage is hopeful. The title”Momentum to clean bumn“After five years under Jokowi, Bnum's governance was in ruins and many members of the administrators were arrested by the corruption eradication commission, Erick could be the right person to repair the SOE to become a locomotive of economic growth.

He is not a politician. He was fully supported by the president to remove the dark from political interests that were going to separate Bumn. In short, it has a golden opportunity to manage a professional state business in order to provide advantages to the country.

Hope only hope. Erick's breakthrough revised the ranks of the director and the chicken commissioner Bumn Warm Bumn. After him nyemplung By taking care of Bumn, its management is no different from its predecessors. He is even more political than the party who is the Minister of Bumn. Erick was attempted to make politics by targeting the headquarters of the vice-presidential candidate during the general elections of 2024.

With this temptation, the management of BUNM returned to the initial parameters. In his time, at least 13 Bumn went bankrupt and then dissolved due to significant, poor performance, in the burden of government assignments that they could not bear. Even the two main public companies, Garuda and Pertamina, were mined by corruption and were almost closed.

Not to mention the question of the conflict of interest. Business Garibaldi ThohirErick's sister who is also a businessman, is increasingly massive cooperating and investing in state companies. One of his societies is the subject of an investigation by the prosecutor in the alleged corruption of petroleum in Pertamina. Instead of repairing governance that has become the guilty of the BUNM problem, Erick also crashed.

SOE dividends deposits are only around RP. 60 billions per year. For state companies that manage 14 billion PR, deposits in the country are quite small. Compare with the mother company of dividend from Temasek and Singaporean. In 2023, with an RP portfolio 4.325 Billions, the dividend was 125 Billions of RP.

Tempo cover “Erick Thohir has arrived here”.

No wonder the president PRABOWO SUBIANTO Talk loudly about Bumn. During a meeting with the director of Bunm and the commissioners on April 28, 2025, Prabowo asked journalists to cover the event outside the room. Apparently, he wanted to evacuate the disappointment towards the administrators of Bunm because they failed to manage state money.

Although he did not go directly to Erick Thohir, the president was clearly addressed to him. As a BUNM controller, who has a great authority to appoint administrators and commissioners, Erick failed to polish public enterprises to become more professional.

But the solution proposed by Prabowo to correct Bumn was also disturbing. It forms the anagata power of the archipelago or Danantara which is the parent of state societies. Dipikok imitates temasek, and between being transformed into holding company which is far from the state company of Singapore. Investing not only in risk projects and between being invulnerable to law by Prabowo. And between is directly under control. The appointment of management is based on proximity and the boss. His advisers are foreigners with a problematic reputation. Administrators and commissioners cannot be blamed if their policies are harmful to the country. Prabowo has done and between the loss of the principles of good governance, namely Checks and counterweights.

Power control is a major characteristic of democracy. This is also the principle of successful state management, as shown by many developed countries. Daron Acemoglu and James Robinson, Deep Why the nations fail (2012), showing that the failure of the state factor is an extractive political and economic institution.

The characteristics of extractive institutions do not have Checks and counterweights. Power is focused on some people or even one person. The representative institutions lose their function and their role in the control of the authoritarian power supported by law. As Acemoglu and Robinson proved it in historical follow -up until the 12th century, the extractive power ended with destruction. The State has failed to improve the well-being of its citizens to exercise an unclusive power.

