



New Delhi [India]June 7 (Ani): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the United Kingdom Secretary of the United Kingdom, David Lammy and shared the details in an article on X on Saturday. Advertisement Prime Minister Modi appreciated the progress made in the complete strategic partnership of India-Uk and also mentioned the recently concluded ALE between the two countries. He appreciated the support of the United Kingdom to India in the fight against cross-border terrorism. Prime Minister Modi wrote on X: “Happy to meet the British Foreign Minister, Mr. David Lammy., Appreciate his substantial contribution to remarkable progress in our full strategic partnership, reinforced by the support of the recently concluded ALE. https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1931341287476826320 Earlier on Saturday, the Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar and the British Foreign Minister, also had bilateral discussions. In an article on X, Eam Jaishankar said: “Happy to meet the British Foreign Minister @davidlammy today in Delhi. Enjoy the strong conviction by the United Kingdom of the terrorist attack on the Pahalgam and support in the fight against terrorism. Our conversation focused on the important strings carried out by the full strategic partnership. https://x.com/drsjaishankar/status/1931288544594518280 During the meeting, RUM FS Lammy expressed condolences on the recent terrorist attack by Pahalgam and reiterated the support of the United Kingdom to fight terrorism. Lammy also talked about recent progress in the India-UK free trade agreement (ALE), highlighting the growth in education and commercial cooperation. Offering condolences on Terror's attack, Lammy said: “It is obviously also the case that there has been a horrible terrorist attack since our last meeting and my Prime Minister I want us to transmit the deep condolences of the United Kingdom again and a hand of friendship with India and support while we are facing the terrorism threat in a complete way.” (Ani) (History came from a unionized flow and was not published by the staff of Tribune.)

