Donald Trump warns against the `consequences '' If Elon Musk finances his rivals – while the Epstein position” Big Bomb “disappears | US News





Donald Trump warned against the “serious consequences” if Elon Musk finances the political rivals of the American president – because the position of social media at the center of their audience has been abolished.

Speaking on Saturday to the American partner of Sky News NBC News, Trump warned against the repercussions if Musk financed democrats who opposed his budgetary bill.

“If he does, he will have to pay the consequences for this,” he said during a telephone interview.

“He will have to pay very serious consequences if he did,” he added, not specifying what these consequences would be.

Image: Musk received a golden key when leaving his role as government. Pic: Reuters

'The truth will come out'

This occurs after the technological billionaire said that the American president had appeared in files relating to the Pédophile Pédophile in disgrace Jeffrey Epstein in an article on his social media platform X, while he was exchanging with his former colleague in a dramatic public row.

In the post, which now seems to have been deleted, Musk said: “It's time to drop the very large bomb:

“@Realdonaldtrump is in Epstein files. This is the real reason why they were not made public.”

He had doubled in a follow -up article, saying: “Mark this post for the future. Truth will come out.”

He gave no evidence of the complaint, which was rejected by the White House – the messages disappearing from his social media platform on Sunday.

Users clicking on the message – published for the first time Thursday – were rather welcomed with: “HMM … This page does not exist. Try to look for something else.”

Epstein committed suicide in his prison cell in August 2019 while waiting for a trial for charges of miners of sex trafficking.

Image: Pic file: Reuters

Jd vance has her say

In the midst of the benefits, vice-president JD Vance said that Musk was making a “huge mistake” after Trump, but called him “emotional guys” that was frustrated.

He made the comments in an interview with the actor and podcaster Theo von – one of the influencers of the “Manosphere” that the Trump team targeted to obtain votes with young men during the elections.

“I hope that ultimately Elon will return to the fold. Maybe it is not possible now because it has become so nuclear,” said Vance.

He also said that such explosions “arrived at everyone”, adding: “I stole the handle worse than Elon Musk in the past 24 hours.”

“ Large ugly expenditure invoice ''

The relationship of Musk and Trump fades publicly on Thursday, just a few days after the CEO of Tesla and Spacex left his role as employee of the special government.

In an ardent exchange, Musk published a series of messages on X criticizing the president's tax and signature expenditure invoice as a “big bill for the ugly spending”.

President Trump posted on his own Truth Social platform, saying that Musk had “worn” and said that he “asked him to leave” his government position – something Musk denied.

Read more: explosive row more terrifying than tickling the big, beautiful bush-up that everyone knew how to arrive

Musk then retaliated with his claim on the American president appearing in Epstein files.

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt rejected the comment in a statement.

“This is an unfortunate episode of Elon, which is not satisfied with the only major bill because it does not include the policies he wanted,” she said.

“The president focuses on the transition from this historic legislation and reinforces it again our country.”

Spreaker This content is supplied by Spreaker, which can use cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your authorization to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to change your preferences to activate Spreaker cookies or to allow these cookies only once. You can change your settings at any time via the privacy options. Unfortunately, we could not check if you have granted Spreaker cookies. To display this content, you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Activate cookies allow cookies once

Follow Trump100 on your podcast application

The spat struck Tesla's shares, which closed 14.3% on Thursday, losing about 150 billion dollars (111 billion pounds sterling).

In an interview with ABC News, Trump was asked about the reports that a telephone call was planned between him and Musk on Friday.

He would have said, “Do you mean the man who lost his head?”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/elon-musk-post-claiming-that-donald-trump-appears-in-epstein-files-removed-from-x-13380462 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos