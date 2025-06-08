No tolerance for terrorism, allies must understand, says India | Latest news from India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar reiterated the zero tolerance policy for terrorism and the need for decisive international action against terrorism and those who support him during the meetings with the British Foreign Minister David Lammy on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets British Foreign Minister David Lammy on Saturday in New Delhi. (Ani)

Modi said that India assessed the British to support the fight against cross -border terrorism while Jaishankar said that India partners should understand the zero tolerance policy for terrorism, because the country will never accept the perpetrators of terrorism treated up to the victims.

The remarks of the superior Indian management, carried out in the context of several countries, are in line with India and Pakistan during the military clashes in recent months, have reiterated to the world community New Delhis New approach to fight against cross -border terrorism supported by Islamabad. The British Ministry of Foreign Affairs had declared before Lammys met with Indian interlocutors that he would approach the way in which current peace between India and Pakistan can be supported for regional stability.

Read also | The United Kingdom expresses support for the fight against Indias against cross-border terrorism

Modi declared in an article on social networks after meeting Lammy that he values ​​the support of the UKS for the fight against the India against cross -border terrorism. He also appreciated the substantial contribution of Lammys to remarkable progress in our complete strategic partnership, still reinforced by the recently concluded FTA.

A statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said that Modi had underlined the need for decisive international action against terrorism and those who support it – an apparent reference to Pakistan. The two leaders discussed regional and global issues and Lammy firmly condemned Pahalgam's terrorist attack and expressed support for the fight against the India against cross -border terrorism, the statement said.

Modi also expressed his satisfaction at the end of the free trade agreement (ALE) and the double contribution agreement and expressed his satisfaction with the supply of the bilateral complete strategic partnership. He welcomed continuous collaboration under the technological security initiative (TSI), in particular his potential to shape reliable and secure innovation ecosystems. Modi also reiterated his invitation to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to visit India.

Read also | Terrorism without war by proxy, but planned: modification

Lammy arrived in New Delhi on Saturday morning for meetings to examine the bilateral partnership, in particular commercial and strategic links, a month after India and the United Kingdom finalized the ALE. Lammy had visited Pakistan shortly after New Delhi and Islamabad reached an understanding of the stopping of military actions on May 10.

In his opening remarks at the meeting with Lammy, Jaishankar thanked the British government for the strong conviction of the Barbaric terrorist attack in Pahalgam and its support for India in the fight against terrorism. We practice a zero tolerance policy against terrorism and we expect our partners to understand it, and we never lead the authors of evil with its victims, he said.

Lammy responded by referring to the horrible terrorist attack and said that Prime Minister Starmer had asked him to transmit the deep condolences of the United Kingdom and a hand of friendship with India and support while we are facing the threat of terrorism in a complete way.

Jaishankar described the finalization of the FTA and the double contribution agreement as an important step which will increase trade and bidirectional investment and will have a positive effect on other strategic aspects of bilateral relations, in addition to strengthening the supply and value chains.

Read also | “ Nouveau normal '': Shashi Tharoor on the approach of India towards terrorism with the Sindoor operation

He also referred to other important initiatives that have experienced progress, such as TSI for more in-depth collaboration in strategic sectors such as AI, semiconductors, telecommunications, quantum IT, health technology, critical minerals and advanced materials.

The TSI, coordinated by the national security advisers of India and the United Kingdom, was launched during the last visit of Lammys to New Delhi in July 2024.

We also launched the strategic dialogue of exports and technological cooperation, the first meeting of which was held this week. This will improve, among other things, the efficiency of the TSIS in the promotion of the trade in critical and emerging technologies, including the resolution of relevant license or regulatory problems, said Jaishankar.

The India-UK Infrastructure financial bridge can unlock long-term quality of Great Britain capital flows in India and contribute to the development of infrastructure, and there is also good collaboration in the education sector, many British universities that plan to establish campuses in India, he said.

Lammy described the finalization of the ALE as Britain winning a trophy and the start of a new era in bilateral links, as it should increase the trade by 25.5 billion. It also transmitted the interest of UKS to improve cooperation in key sectors such as trade, investment, defense and security, technology, innovation and clean energy.

Lammy also met the Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal and the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Reading the Britan Foreign Affairs British said that the strengthening of economic and migratory ties and offering growth opportunities for British companies have exceeded Lammys' agenda. Lammy also focused on migration partnership, including work on the safeguarding of citizens and the guarantee of borders in the two countries.

Reading added that the fight against migration remains an absolute priority for the government – the Minister of Foreign Affairs focuses on international work with global partners to secure UKS at home.

Lammys' visit would also prepare the field for a starmer visit to India for the formal signature of the ALE. The two countries are currently involved in legal cleaning of the ALE, a process that should be completed in three months.

During 2023-24, India was the second source of UKS investment in terms of the number of projects for the fifth consecutive year. India was the 11th UKS trade partner in 2024, representing 2.4% of the British trade total, and the bidirectional trade in goods and services was worth nearly $ 57 billion in 2024.

The FTA is expected to increase bilateral trade by $ 34 billion per year, compared to 2040. In a decade of the agreement implemented, 85% of British products will become without tariff in India. Indian alcohol prices will be reduced by 150% to 75%, falling to 40% by the 10th year of the agreement. India will also reduce car rates by more than 100% to 10%.

The United Kingdom has also agreed to reduce its prices and 99% of India exports to Great Britain will not face any function.