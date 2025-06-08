Politics
No tolerance for terrorism, allies must understand, says India | Latest news from India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar reiterated the zero tolerance policy for terrorism and the need for decisive international action against terrorism and those who support him during the meetings with the British Foreign Minister David Lammy on Saturday.
Modi said that India assessed the British to support the fight against cross -border terrorism while Jaishankar said that India partners should understand the zero tolerance policy for terrorism, because the country will never accept the perpetrators of terrorism treated up to the victims.
The remarks of the superior Indian management, carried out in the context of several countries, are in line with India and Pakistan during the military clashes in recent months, have reiterated to the world community New Delhis New approach to fight against cross -border terrorism supported by Islamabad. The British Ministry of Foreign Affairs had declared before Lammys met with Indian interlocutors that he would approach the way in which current peace between India and Pakistan can be supported for regional stability.
Read also | The United Kingdom expresses support for the fight against Indias against cross-border terrorism
Modi declared in an article on social networks after meeting Lammy that he values the support of the UKS for the fight against the India against cross -border terrorism. He also appreciated the substantial contribution of Lammys to remarkable progress in our complete strategic partnership, still reinforced by the recently concluded FTA.
A statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said that Modi had underlined the need for decisive international action against terrorism and those who support it – an apparent reference to Pakistan. The two leaders discussed regional and global issues and Lammy firmly condemned Pahalgam's terrorist attack and expressed support for the fight against the India against cross -border terrorism, the statement said.
Modi also expressed his satisfaction at the end of the free trade agreement (ALE) and the double contribution agreement and expressed his satisfaction with the supply of the bilateral complete strategic partnership. He welcomed continuous collaboration under the technological security initiative (TSI), in particular his potential to shape reliable and secure innovation ecosystems. Modi also reiterated his invitation to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to visit India.
Read also | Terrorism without war by proxy, but planned: modification
Lammy arrived in New Delhi on Saturday morning for meetings to examine the bilateral partnership, in particular commercial and strategic links, a month after India and the United Kingdom finalized the ALE. Lammy had visited Pakistan shortly after New Delhi and Islamabad reached an understanding of the stopping of military actions on May 10.
In his opening remarks at the meeting with Lammy, Jaishankar thanked the British government for the strong conviction of the Barbaric terrorist attack in Pahalgam and its support for India in the fight against terrorism. We practice a zero tolerance policy against terrorism and we expect our partners to understand it, and we never lead the authors of evil with its victims, he said.
Lammy responded by referring to the horrible terrorist attack and said that Prime Minister Starmer had asked him to transmit the deep condolences of the United Kingdom and a hand of friendship with India and support while we are facing the threat of terrorism in a complete way.
Jaishankar described the finalization of the FTA and the double contribution agreement as an important step which will increase trade and bidirectional investment and will have a positive effect on other strategic aspects of bilateral relations, in addition to strengthening the supply and value chains.
Read also | “ Nouveau normal '': Shashi Tharoor on the approach of India towards terrorism with the Sindoor operation
He also referred to other important initiatives that have experienced progress, such as TSI for more in-depth collaboration in strategic sectors such as AI, semiconductors, telecommunications, quantum IT, health technology, critical minerals and advanced materials.
The TSI, coordinated by the national security advisers of India and the United Kingdom, was launched during the last visit of Lammys to New Delhi in July 2024.
We also launched the strategic dialogue of exports and technological cooperation, the first meeting of which was held this week. This will improve, among other things, the efficiency of the TSIS in the promotion of the trade in critical and emerging technologies, including the resolution of relevant license or regulatory problems, said Jaishankar.
The India-UK Infrastructure financial bridge can unlock long-term quality of Great Britain capital flows in India and contribute to the development of infrastructure, and there is also good collaboration in the education sector, many British universities that plan to establish campuses in India, he said.
Lammy described the finalization of the ALE as Britain winning a trophy and the start of a new era in bilateral links, as it should increase the trade by 25.5 billion. It also transmitted the interest of UKS to improve cooperation in key sectors such as trade, investment, defense and security, technology, innovation and clean energy.
Lammy also met the Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal and the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.
Reading the Britan Foreign Affairs British said that the strengthening of economic and migratory ties and offering growth opportunities for British companies have exceeded Lammys' agenda. Lammy also focused on migration partnership, including work on the safeguarding of citizens and the guarantee of borders in the two countries.
Reading added that the fight against migration remains an absolute priority for the government – the Minister of Foreign Affairs focuses on international work with global partners to secure UKS at home.
Lammys' visit would also prepare the field for a starmer visit to India for the formal signature of the ALE. The two countries are currently involved in legal cleaning of the ALE, a process that should be completed in three months.
During 2023-24, India was the second source of UKS investment in terms of the number of projects for the fifth consecutive year. India was the 11th UKS trade partner in 2024, representing 2.4% of the British trade total, and the bidirectional trade in goods and services was worth nearly $ 57 billion in 2024.
The FTA is expected to increase bilateral trade by $ 34 billion per year, compared to 2040. In a decade of the agreement implemented, 85% of British products will become without tariff in India. Indian alcohol prices will be reduced by 150% to 75%, falling to 40% by the 10th year of the agreement. India will also reduce car rates by more than 100% to 10%.
The United Kingdom has also agreed to reduce its prices and 99% of India exports to Great Britain will not face any function.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/no-tolerance-for-terror-allies-must-understand-101749321884979.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- XI, the Myanmar leader exchange of congratulations for the 75th anniversary of diplomatic links
- From Trkiye, Indonesia calls for world peace
- Hundreds of First Responders play in Hockey Tournament to increase awareness of mental health – Boston News, Weather, Sports
- Trump attends a UFC championship fight in the NJ, taking a break with politics, Musk Feud
- Innovative innovation in the economy of 86 billion turbo charges for science and technology, the region is sponsored to support the state -of -the -art research on its own hands.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi lacks courage to have a “not launched” press of the meetings: Congress
- Sabalenka, disappointed: “It is the worst tennis I have played in recent months”
- Stanley earthquake brings more than 100 earthquakes, and has not yet ended – Idaho Press
- Donald Trump to send the National Guard to stifle immigration demonstrations in Los Angeles
- Conner football coach Dave Trosper dies
- Russian intelligence says it collects WeChat data to monitor Chinese espionage
- Is Shahid Afridi alive? Viral video feeds confusion about the former cricket captain of Pakistan