Live updates for June 6, 2025





The view of the Nanjing Road East East Pitestrian Mall, the main shopping street in Shanghai. Bruce Yuanyue Bi | Image Bank | Getty images The Asia-Pacific markets negotiated while investors evaluated the telephone call between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trump and Xi spoke on Thursday and agreed that officials from the United States and China will soon meet to continue negotiations to end the current trade war. The call, which Trump described as “very good”, lasted about 90 minutes, concentrating “almost” on trade and gave a “very positive conclusion for the two countries”, wrote Trump in aPost social post. Japan benchmark Nikkei 225 increased by 0.5% to close to 37,741.61 and the Topix won 0.47% to end at 2,769.33. AustraliaS&P / ASX 200 was 0.27% lower to end the negotiation day at 8,515.7. The Hong Kong Hang Seng index slipped 0.51%, while CSI 300 in continental China exchanged flat to end at 3,873.98. The NIFTY 50 of India climbed 0.96%after the country's central bank achieved an excessive drop at its reference policy rate to 5.5%, compared to 6%. This also marks a third drop in the straight rate since February and comes below the median estimates of 5.75% in a Reuters survey. The South Korea markets are closed for holidays. “The Uschina agreement to defuse tensions, and the recent telephone call between Trump and XI, show that the two countries have a” threshold of economic pain, “said Luke Yeaman, chief economist and chief of the world economy and research on the Commonwealth Bank markets. Although the call withdraws from serious scenarios down the table, tensions will remain high and other climbing access is still on the cards, Yeaman wrote in a note published on Friday. “In the longer term, the two will continue to put pressure for more economic independence.” The future Americans were mainly calm before a key job report which should shed light on the health of the American economy. Sunnier overvices, the three major averages were closed downwards. Thes & P 500Fell, stimulated by a drop in the actions of the Makertesla electric vehicle. The broad market index fell 0.53% and closed at 5,939.30, while the composition of the 0.83% composition ended at 19,298.45. Thedow Jones Industrial recorded an average of 108 points, or 0.25%, to settle at 42,319.74. Pia Singh and Sean Conlon of CNBC contributed to this report. Fixed: This blog has been updated to reflect that the South Korean markets are closed for a vacation.

