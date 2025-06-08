



LOS Angeles – The Trump Administration deploys the California National Guard in response to demonstrations in Los Angeles concerning the implementation of immigration which led to certain clashes between the demonstrators and the authorities, the White House said in a statement.

President Donald Trump has signed a memorandum “deployment of 2,000 national guards to combat anarchy” in California while demonstrations opposed to immigration and customs' application operations continue in the state, the white house press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Saturday.

“In the wake of this violence, California's without fictitious Democratic leaders have completely abdicated their responsibility to protect their citizens,” said Leavitt. “This is why President Trump signed a presidential memorandum deployment of 2,000 national guards to combat anarchy that has been authorized to have adopted,” said Leavitt.

Defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, said in a post on X that the Ministry of Defense “immediately mobilizes the National Guard to support the application of federal laws in Los Angeles. And, if violence continues, the Marines in active service at Camp Pendleton will also be mobilized – they are on alert.”

Earlier, California Governor Gavin Newsom said the federal government was moving to “take control of the California National Guard”, calling “deliberately inflammatory” move and saying that it “will only increase tensions”.

Newsom said Local Authorities in California did not need help.

“The Los Angeles authorities are able to access the police at any time,” he said. “We are narrow with the city and the county, and there is currently no unsatisfied need.”

Earlier on Saturday evening, Trump said in an article on social networks only if California legislators could not “do their job”, the federal government “would intervene and solve the problem”, but it did not provide specific details.

The demonstrations on Saturday were centered in the paramount city, following the reports of an immigration descent which occurred there. However, the mayor of Paramount Peggy Lemons later said at a press conference that the agents were leading to the state, not Raid.

These demonstrations followed demonstrations on Friday which came in the wake of immigration application operations across the city. Federal agents have made a descent into workplaces in the fashion district and other regions, according to the American Civil Liberties Union, southern California, leading to hundreds of people, including children, owned by ICE agents to Edward Roybal Federal Building in downtown Los Angeles, said aclu.

Large crowds then gathered near the federal building on Friday afternoon and evening, leading to clashes with the authorities.

The video of the demonstrations on Saturday has shown that agents of the border patrol have published with many demonstrators on the other side of the street, shouting them on it. Images also seem to show that smoke projectiles are also deployed.

In a press release on social networks, the head of the United States border patrol, Michael Banks, said several arrests had been made on Saturday for alleged assaults against federal agents.

The deputy director of the FBI, Dan Bongino, said that the authorities were trying to identify the people who threw stones on the law enforcement vehicles.

American lawyer Bill Essayli said that federal law operations would occur as planned in the County of Los Angeles this weekend.

“I urge the public to refrain from interfering with these legal actions. Whoever hinders the federal agents will be confronted with arrest and prosecution,” he said.

The Sheriff department of the County of Los Angeles said that its staff had responded to Paramount boulevard on Saturday where a large crowd was blocking the street.

“As the deputies arrived, it appeared that federal agents of the application of laws were in the region and that the members of the public met to protest.

The Sheriff department has said that it does not participate in civil immigration application activities or mass expulsion swings.

“We remind the public to exercise their right to protest peacefully, with respect for the security of all the members of the community. Our main responsibility is to ensure public security for all those presenting demonstrators, residents and passers -by to respond to potential security problems while supporting the safe and lawful expression of the rights of the first amendment,” said the Sheriff department.

Local federal officials point their fingers

The response to demonstrations has local and federal officials pointing to the finger.

In a statement on Saturday, the acting director of the ice, Todd Lyons, reproached local officials, including the mayor of Los Angeles Karen Bass, and the police for their response to the situation on Friday evening.

“What happened in Los Angeles yesterday was appalling,” said Lyons. “While rioters attacked federal ice agents of ice and the police in the streets of Los Angeles, the mayor Bass took the side of chaos and anarchy on the police.”

The declaration of Lyons continued by saying: “Our brave officers were largely in inferiority, because more than 1,000 rioters surrounded and attacked a federal building. It took more than two hours for the Los Angeles police service to react, despite the criminal people. Vol and smuggling.

The LAPD published a statement later on Saturday, denying the allegations of the Ice Director, saying that his response had been delayed, in part, because the federal authorities had deployed chemical irritants in the crowd of demonstrators.

“Contrary to the assertion that the LAPD delayed its response for more than two hours, our staff have mobilized and acted as quickly as the conditions authorized safely,” the statement said. “Our response time was affected by a significant congestion of traffic, the presence of demonstrators and, in particular, by the fact that federal agents had deployed irritants in the crowd before the arrival of the LAPD.

Bass condemned ice operations in his city.

“As mayor of a proud city of immigrants, who contribute to our city in many ways, I am deeply angry by what happened. These tactics are in our communities and disrupt the basic principles of security in our city. My office is in close coordination with community rights of immigrants' rights. We will not be that”, said Bass.

Bass told ABC Los Angeles Station Kabc that neither she nor the Los Angeles police service knew that ice raids were not going to occur.

Large crowds began to come together near the federal detention center in the city center on Friday afternoon to protest against immigration raids and lead to certain clashes with the authorities. Some demonstrators could be seen throwing objects on vehicles and others have tried to prevent vans from leaving on Friday, Kabc reported.

Shortly after 7 p.m., the Los Angeles police service declared an illegal assembly, warning the demonstrators that they were likely to be arrested if they stay in the region. LAPD officers were seen bordering the streets near the federal building, Kabc reported.

The LAPD said that in an article on social networks on Friday, that the officers had reported a “small group of violent individuals” threw large pieces of concrete.

“Once again, an illegal assembly has been declared. You must leave the area. The use of less fatal ammunition has been authorized by the incident commander,” said the LAPD in the position.

The Ministry of Internal Security said that targeting the police in Los Angeles was “despicable”.

“Mayor Bass, the ice is not responsible for” Sound a Sente of Terror “The demonstrators you have enabled are,” said DHS.

Luis Martinez from ABC News, Michelle Stoddart, Luke Barr and Vanessa Navarrete contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7.com/post/protests-erupt-immigration-customs-enforcement-raids-los-angeles-california/16690197/

