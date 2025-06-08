Protests | Trump deploys the National Guard, Newsom Slams Move





Los Angeles –

President Donald Trump will deploy 2,000 members of the National Guard in Los Angeles after two days of clashes on immigration raids, in a decision that Governor Gavin Newsom opposes.

In recent days, violent crowds have attacked ice agents and federal law enforcement agents carrying out basic deportation operations in Los Angeles, California, said press secretary of the White House, Karoline Leavitt.

His statement allegedly alleged that the non -courier Democrats of California have completely abdicated their responsibility to protect their citizens.

California governor Gavin Newsom described the decision to “take control” from the deliberately inflammatory national guard “and said that” only degenerates tensions.

Los Angeles authorities are able to access the police for a meeting of moments, “said Newsom.” We are narrow with the city and the county, and there is currently no unsatisfied need. The goalkeeper has admirably served all along the recovery. It is the bad mission and will erode public confidence. “”

The federal government moved to resume the California National Guard and deploy 2,000 soldiers. This movement is deliberately inflammatory and will only degenerate tensions.

The Los Angeles authorities can access the police forces to a notice of moments. We are close

– Governor Gavin Newsom (@cagovernor) June 8, 2025

The opposite statements come after a second day of confrontations between the immigration authorities and the demonstrators following the raids in Los Angeles.

On Saturday, the staff of the border patrol in masks of riot and gas equipment outside an industrial park in Paramount has deployed tear gas while passers-by and demonstrators gathered on medians on the other side of the street, reported the Associated Press.

Friday, the clashes broke out while the crowds gathered outside a warehouse and other places to protest against the raids.

According to Seiu California, its president David Huerta was injured in one of the demonstrations and taken to the hospital. He was released after receiving medical care but was still held by the federal authorities. The union called for its immediate release.

The Ministry of Internal Security said that 118 immigrants had been arrested during recent ice operations.

Federal law operations take place as planned for this weekend in the County of Los Angeles, the United States lawyer said on Saturday, the American prosecutor, said the public on Saturday to refrain from interfere with these legal actions. Anyone who hinders federal agents will be faced with arrest and prosecution.

The secretary of the Ministry of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, shared a similar message.

Later, the Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, said on X that “if the violence continues, the navies in active service at the Pendleton camp will also be mobilized, they are on high alert”.

The violent assaults of the crowd against ice and the federal police are designed to prevent the suppression of illegal criminal foreigners from our soil; A dangerous invasion facilitated by criminal cartels (alias of foreign terrorist organizations) and a huge risk of national security.

Under the president

– Pete Hegseth (@petehegseth) June 8, 2025

Below is the complete declaration of the White House announcing the decision to deploy the National Guard:

In recent days, violent crowds have attacked ice agents and federal law enforcement agents carrying out basic deportation operations in Los Angeles, California. These operations are essential to interrupt and reverse the invasion of illegal criminals in the United States. In the wake of this violence, Democrats without FIC, California have completely abdicated their responsibility to protect their citizens. This is why President Trump signed a presidential memorandum deployment of 2,000 national guards to fight anarchy which was authorized to have adopted. The Trump administration has a zero tolerance policy for criminal behavior and violence, especially when this violence is addressed to agents of the law enforcement who are trying to do their job. These criminals will be arrested and quickly brought to justice. The commander-in-chief will ensure that the laws of the United States are fully executed and completely.

– The Associated Press contributed to this story.

