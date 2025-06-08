TMC SLAMS PM Modi so as not to give credit to previous governments for Chenab Rail Bridge





A view of a newly inaugurated Chenab rail bridge in Rasi on Friday. | Photo credit: Ani

The leaders of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday June 7, 2025) for not having granted the previous governments for the Chenab railway bridge, and also mentioned the work done during the pre -centers of the Mamata Banerjee party as Minister of Railways. In a series of messages on X, the leaders of the TMC Derek O'Brien and Sagarika Ghose said that the former Prime Ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh should also be allocated for the rail bridge. “That Narendra Modi agitated the flag during the inauguration of the Chenab railway bridge without a word for workers officials who preceded it PMS Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh and, above all, the Minister of Railways Mamata Banerjee who actually sanctioned and threw the field for the project,” “This kind of jealous credit seizure is unprecedented in India. The most unhappy,” she added. In another article, Ms. Ghose said: “Vajpayee declared a” project of national importance “and it was Mamata Banerjee as Minister of Railways who sanctioned the project and as Minister of Railways in the Government of Manmohan Singh put the project on the track by setting up two industrial projects a bridge factory in J & K and an institute of tunnel and Jammu. “The Minister of Railways which first sanctioned, then accelerated and built a support infrastructure for the Chenab rail bridge, Mamata Banerjee,” she added. The chief of Rajya Sabha de TMC, Mr. O'Brien, shared on X an inauguration of the railway line between Anantnag and Qazigund, showing the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, the chief of the Congress Sonia Gandhi and Ms. Banerjee. Friday, Mr. Modi reported the first train service to the Cashmire valley and inaugurated several development projects, including the highest rail bridge in the world on the Chenab river and the first Anji bridge with Trivation of India.

