Jokowi responds to Gibran's purchase proposal: ordinary





IJN – JAKARTA | The 7th President of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) responded with casualness to the emergence of a proposal for a invalidity letter against vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka. The 7th President of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) responded with casualness to the emergence of a proposal for a invalidity letter against vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka. He said the measure was part of a reasonable political dynamic in the democratic system. “That there is a letter of writing like this, it is the dynamics of our democracy. This is normal. This is normal,” said Jokowi when he is met at his residence after the prayer of Iduladha, Friday, June 6, 2026. Jokowi also stressed that the dismissal process had strict state administration rules. According to him, the president and the vice-president can only be dismissed if he has proven that he has committed serious violations. See also: Compact! Nine members of the Council for the form of the DPRA forum for the X Dapil “The dismissal must be president or vice-president such as corruption, or committed a despicable act, or committed serious violations. It is only [bisa dimakzulkan]”He said. He also talked about the election of heads of state in Indonesia which was carried out by a package, not individuals. This declaration was made by comparing the Indonesian electoral system to the Philippines. “The presidential election and vice-presidential yesterday, on the right, a package. Not individually,” said Jokowi. See also: reshuffle problem, Gerira reminds the Minister to keep the president's pace “In the Philippines [pemilihan presiden dan wapres] individually. In the United States, on the right, a package, “he continued. Previously, the retired forum of TNI soldiers sent a letter to the Parliament and to the MPR RI which contained a request for the treatment of the indictment of Gibran as vice-president. The DPR confirmed that the letter had been officially received. “With this, we propose to the Indonesian MPR and the Indonesian Parliament to immediately treat the dismissal of the vice-president according to the applicable legal provisions,” said the letter. See also: The regional office of the ministry of Law began to check the ACEH wrestling party The letter dated May 26, 2025 was sent to the president of the MPR and the president of the Parliament. The secretary of the TNI retirement forum, Bimo Satrio, confirmed the delivery of the letter. “Yes, it's true [surat] Already sent on Monday. There is already a sign of the DPR, the MPR and the DPD, “said Bimo when he was confirmed on Tuesday (3/6). The letter was signed by four retired TNIs, namely General TNI (ret.) Fachrul Razi, Marshal Tni (Ret.) Hanafie Asnan, General Tni (ret.) Tyasno Soedarto, and Admiral Tni (ret.) Slamet Soebijanto. Source : Cnnindonesia

