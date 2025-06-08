Politics
“ It makes sense '': why Carney invited PM Modi in Canada for the G7 summit
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said that India is the fifth largest economy and the most populous country in the world, it was essential to invite Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G7 top to Alberta
Learn more
Friday, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney elucidated the reasons why Prime Minister Modi was invited to the G7 summit scheduled in Alberta. While India is not part of the G7 nations, Prime Minister Modi has participated in the international summit since 2019.
When asked why Prime Minister Modi had been invited, Carney clearly said that India's presence at the intergovernmental political and economic forum was essential. The Canadian Prime Minister noted that India is the fifth largest economy in the world and the most populous country in the world, so his voice becomes extremely essential.
“Put the two aspects in the context – we are first, we are in the role – Canada in the role of the G7 chair and these discussions agreed with our G7 colleagues, include important discussions on energy, security, digital future, critical minerals among others and the actual partnerships in the construction of infrastructure in the emerging and developing world,” Pressher.
The Canadian PM on invite to Modi for G7, says it is the 5th economy and a critical partner.
Also have the feeling that other G7 countries have prompted Canada to invite Modi, because Carney says that the invitation is determined by consultations with G7 partners. pic.twitter.com/ynez5bujt4
– Yusuf Unjhawala (@yusufdf) June 7, 2025
The Canadian Prime Minister argued that India is at the heart of a number of supply chains, which makes its presence relevant when consulting the G7 president. “There are some countries that should be at the table for these discussions, and in my capacity as a G7 chair, I will consult others to make these determinations. India is the fifth largest economy in the world, in fact the most populous country in the world, therefore at the center of these supply chains at the heart of a number of these supply chains, so it makes sense, “he modified.
India and Canada focus on the application of laws: Carney
Carney told journalists that Prime Minister Modi had accepted his invitation and noted that the two nations focus on the police. “There are some countries that should be at the table for these discussions, and as a G7 chair, I will consult some others to take these determinations. India is the fifth largest economy in the world, in fact the most populous country in the world, it has trouble a number of supply chains at the heart of a number of these supply chains, so it makes sense, “he said.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi published a separate declaration on Friday confirming that he would attend the summit. “Happy to receive a call from Prime Minister Mark J Carney from Canada.
Happy to receive a call from the Prime Minister @Markjcarney from Canada. Haded her for his recent electoral victory and thanked him for the invitation to the G7 summit in Kananaskis later this month. As dynamic democracies linked by deep ties to people to people, India and Canada
– Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 6, 2025
India-Canada Relations The Nose plunged into an abyss after former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stood in the Canadian Parliament and alleged that agents working for the Indian government were involved in the murder of Pro-Khalistan terrorist and Canadian National Hardep Singh Nijjar. New Delhi vehemently rejected allegations, calling Trudeaus absurd assertion. The whole saga fell to a point where the two countries recalled their high-commissioner.
Asked about Nijjar's investigations, Canadian Minister for Foreign Affairs Anita Anand said last week that the rule of law is never compromised, Canada is looking forward to continuing to establish this partnership. The two leaders have discussed the long -standing relationship between Canada and India, including deep ties and major commercial ties, Canadian reading on Friday calls on Friday.
The G7 summit will also see Prime Minister Modi find himself face to face with American President Donald Trump for the first time since the latter introduced a 26% tariff on India in February of this year.
