Donald Trump's judgment begins in the NJ, says the best democrat





The leader of the National Democratic Party was held on a porch in the county of Somerset on Saturday at seven miles from the presidents Golf Club to hammer a message at home.

Donald Trump's judgment begins here in New Jersey, the president of the National Democratic Committee Ken Martin, told a few dozen local party leaders, candidates, volunteers and voters in a private Ridge basking residence three days before the primary in the massive race for the Governor of the Garden States. Don't be mistaken.

Martin was on site for a weekend push for the votes and the jersey painted as a Ground Zero for the American elections at the moment. It is one of the only two states, with Virginia, to organize a government race this year. And it is considered a first decisive test on Trumps the first year of return to the Oval Office.

The Republicans are trying to win back the Governors' Office after eight years of a term democratic Governor Phil Murphy. Trump, who lives part of the year in his golf club in Bedminster, even owned a telephone call last week for Stump for the republican favorite Jack Ciattarelli, stressing that the objective is to transform the Bleu Rouge state.

New Jersey is ready to get out of this blue horror show and vote for someone who will make things happen, said Trump. I ask you to go out and vote for a real champion for the inhabitants of your state.

Martin admitted on Saturday that the Democratic Party tries to shake up an lull after the Republicans took over the White House and the two chambers of the Congress. To start, the New Jersey has not elected a part of three consecutive mandates to the Governors' Office since 1961.

I think what most people want to see is if our Democratic party will get up from our donkeys and fight, Martin told the public who was standing on the lawn outside the house in the rain to hear him speak. Why did we lose ground with so many people? Because they did not believe to fight. They believe they are weak. They believe it was without spin.

Allows you to go out and fight.

Six candidates present themselves to the primary for Tuesday so that the Democratic appointment presents itself in the general elections of November to succeed Murphy: the mayor of Newark Ras Baraka, the mayor of Jersey City, Steven Fulop, the American representative Josh Gottheimer, the American representative Mikie Sherrill, the president of the New Jersey Education Association, Sean Spiller, Sweeney.

And all the signs show that it is a very tight race.

The primary of five men for the sign of the republican head is different: Ciattarelli, a former assembly of State which entered around 3 percentage points of Murphy's upheaval in 2021, led Grand in all the polls and prevails over critical approval.

Although there are still 800,000 more registered democrats in New Jersey, the Republicans have gained ground and Trump has narrowed his margin of defeat in the state last year.

Martin said on Saturday that the Republicans the best opportunity to stop us in Jersey and that even Ciattarelli is well loved.

Although Jack may be a nice guy, Donald Trump is not and you can expect (Ciattarelli) just in accordance with Donald Trump and the rest of the Republicans if she is the next governor of this State, said the president of the DNC.

At one point, we must remind the Americans who we are, added Martin. Donald Trump was talking about the creation of America again, but he ignores the values ​​that have built this country.

Next year is also big for Jersey. Democrats believe that one of the key seats to take over the American room in Trumps Midterms lies in the 7th congress district, which houses the republican representative Tom Kean Jr. Martins, this Saturday took place on Saturday, and four Democrats hoping to dislodge Kean were there.

All the Dems in the running for the governor have repeatedly promised to fight Trump.

Last week, Trump collectively called them literally lunatic.

The DNC has not approved a candidate. Martin welcomed them all.

Would make sure that the invested a lot of time, energy and money to keep this blue state, he told journalists after his speech. And I think that well, prevails at the end. You have six big candidates.

He said that they all represent the great diversity of our party ideological diversity, geographic diversity. “”

Asked about how much money the national party would pay the general elections, Martin said: it will be a significant seven -figure investment in this state.

Martin noted that the president was back in his bed club this weekend. Trump is expected to attend an UFC event in Newark on Saturday evening.

Trump also reiterated his support for Ciattarelli on social networks on Saturday afternoon and marked that New Jersey is a very important state that we have to win.

They are very optimistic about their chances here, said Martin about Trump and Republicans. He will put a lot of his time, his personality and money and efforts in this state.

In addition to Ciattarelli, presenting itself in the Republican primary of governors is the entrepreneur Justin Barbera, the state senator Jon Bramnick, the former mayor of the cliffs of Englewood Mario Kranjac and the former host of Radio Bill Spadea. Barbera, Kranjac and Spadea are supporters of Trump. Bramnick was willing to criticize the president.

Early vote in person takes place until Sunday.

The 11 candidates who present themselves for the governor of New Jersey (linearly at the top left): Jon Bramnick, Mikie Sherrill, Steven Fulop, Ras Baraka, Mario Kranjac, Josh Gottheimer, Jack Ciattarelli, Justin Barbera, Steve Sweeney, Bill Spadea and Sean Spiller.andre Malok | NJ Advance Media for nj.com

