Jokowi has an allergy to the skin, it's his condition











Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Former President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) undergoes a recovery period after having experienced skin allergies after a state visit to the Vatican some time ago. The physical condition of the seventh President of the Republic of Indonesia is called remaining in shape and not disturbed in carrying out daily activities. “Physically, it is very fit, there is no problem. Yesterday, it was a difference, to play with grandchildren, to have breakfast together too. Activities continue to work as usual, even by serving photographs,” said Jokowi's help, KOMPOL SYARIF FITRIENSYAH was cited from Jokowi detikcom. Syarif made sure that the allergies experienced by Jokowi were quite light. Meanwhile, he said, Jokowi did not feel heat or itching because of the allergy. “It has no heat, there are no itching. It's just an ordinary allergy, it does not interfere with activities at all,” he said. Previously, Syarif also denied the news that Jokowi had serious illnesses such as autoimmune or Stevens-Johnson syndrome, especially for being treated abroad. “It is a hoax. This is not true. These are purely ordinary allergies. The autoimmune is not either, and clearly not contagious,” he said. Although still in the recovery period, Jokowi continued to undergo normal activities as usual. According to Syarif, perhaps people who see only in television screens think that their conditions are more serious due to the appearance of the skin, while reality is not the case. “Those who do not know directly can only see on the TV screen. In fact, its activities remain smooth,” said Syarif. (Haa / haa) Watch the video below: Video: Jokowi became the Prabowo envoy to attend the pope funeral



