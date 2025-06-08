



President Donald won the second election victory was different from his important and important first way: he won the popular vote, the second time in the past two decades that the Republicans had done.

And in time between these two victories, from 2004 to 2024, there were dramatic changes in nations policy according to geographic, racial, educational and economic lines. Trump operates in a republican party very different from what George W. Bush was 20 years earlier. An overview of the place where the vote has changed the most during this period tells a catchy story.

Over the past 20 years, counties where the Republicans have improved their share of presidential voting by the biggest margins are mainly focused on the Appalachians and the surrounding area. The 100 counties who have seen the most important changes include: 11 Virginias-Western 55 counties, 27 of Tennessees 95 counties, 18 of the counties of Arkansas 75 and 17 of Kentuckys 120 counties.

These counties, overall, are much white than the average, according to census data, white residents representing at least 90% of the total population in about two thirds of these counties. All except 12 of these counties are at least 75% white. The unemployment rate in these counties is around double the national average. Residents are more likely to depend on food coupons and less likely to have moved last year. Residents of these counties, on average, are also much less likely to have a baccalaureate or more.

While the national average in surveys on the American community the most recent surveys over five years is that 35% of Americans have a baccalaureate or more, the average in these counties is only 14%.

In short, the changes show how Trump has brought more voters from the white working class in the GOP, causing spectacular changes in certain localities.

The county of Elliott, Kentucky, with around 7,300 people, changed the most during this period. While Democrat John Kerry brought the county on Bush 70% to 29%, the county moved considerably to the right by the re -election of the democrat Barack Obamas 2012, when Obama narrowly outstripped the Republican Mitt Romney 49% -47%. The county continued to move with Trump on the ballot, in the end, Trump winning a higher share of votes in 2024 (80%) than Kerry in 2004.

It is a similar story in many of these other counties, in particular those of states such as Virginia-Western, Kentucky and Tennessee, where the rural voters who voted the Democrat have left the party, in particular at the presidential level.

In the Trump era, the highly Hispanic counties moved to the right

A different look at counties with the greatest pro-republican changes between three elections, from 2016 to 2024 shows some major differences in the types of places that have moved to the right specifically within the Trump era.

On average, the 100 counties who moved most to the Republicans in the Trump era are much more Hispanic than the national average. These counties are also richer and more educated compared to the counties who have evolved the most from 2004 to 2024, although they are always lower than the national average.

While the greatest counties of republican change from 2004 to 2024 are largely concentrated around the Appalachians, the counties who have moved the most to the right in the Trump era are more distributed and mainly in the south and west.

Twenty-nine counties of Texas appear on the list of 100 counties who knew the greatest gain in the presidential voting margin of the GOP between 2016 and 2024, and 12 of them are among the 20 which saw the greatest changes. All these Texas counties are mainly Hispanic, and some are more than 90% Hispanic, emblematic of dramatic improvement among Hispanic voters in 2024 as well as its success in highly Hispanic areas along the border in 2020.

Another strongly Hispanic county, in the county of Miami-Dade, saw the 15th change of margin towards the Republicans between 2016 and 2024 on more than 3,000 counties nationwide. Other major population centers in New York, including the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens, also appear in the Top 100. And the 14 UTAH counties are typical of another trend: many republicans initially skeptical towards Trump in 2016 (including the Mormons, which represent an important part of the electorate of UTAH) have largely fallen online eight years later.

Where the Democrats have made their greatest gains

The Democrats have seen their own changes the reverse of these gop earnings in a country which has remained closely divided even though the two coalitions of the party have gone considerably from the age of 20.

While the counties who have seen the greatest gop gains in the past two decades were mainly rural and small, the counties where the Democrats have improved the most are much larger, mainly in the suburban and urban areas. The 100 counties where the presidential voting margin of the GOP has increased in the past two decades only judge 782,000 votes in 2024. The 100 counties which have seen the most improvement in the presidential democratic voting margin voted nearly 20 million votes in 2024.

These counties with the democratic tendency include key constituencies which have become more important for the Party coalition in recent years. On average, they are more heavily black, richer, more educated and more urban, an unsurprising mixture of voters mobilized in the Obama era and those who fled the republican party in the Trump era. They are also much more likely to have more recent residents according to census data, these counties of the democratic trend have higher actions than the average of residents who recently moved to the county.

Many of these main trends intersect in exurban and suburban georgia, in particular in the Atlanta metropolitan region. Seven counties of Georgia are among the first eight who have seen the most movement towards the Democrats both decades since 2004: Rockdale, Henry, Douglas, Gwinnett, Newton, Cobb and Fayette. All except Newton are in the Atlanta metro, all are at least a quarter of black, and most have higher income and education rates than the national average.

Extremely rich and very educated areas of northern Virginia, as well as counties like the county of Teton, Wyoming, which houses the Ritzy Jackson Hole ski resorts as well as the main national parks and the County of Los Alamos, the New Mexico, which houses the most demonstrations during this period. The County of Los Alamos is particularly symbolic: it has the largest part of doctorate between residents of any county in the country.

Two more notable counties included in this list are the counties of Sarpy and Douglas in Nebraska, which constitute the vast majority of the states of the 2nd district of the Congress, the blue point that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris wore in the last two presidential elections, guaranteeing an electoral vote while Trump wore the State.

Democrats have won richer, white and more educated counties in the Trump era

The counties who have moved most to the Democrats between 2016 and 2024, the Trump era, are significantly white and slightly older than those who have moved the most in the past two decades. Twenty are in Colorado and nine are in Utah, but there are also a handful of important counties in the Midwest.

The two counties who have seen the largest democratic quarters of work in the past eight years are both in Utah: the counties of Utah and Davis, around Provo and Salt Lake City, respectively. There is a significant warning here: in 2016, the independent candidate Evan McMullin won 21% of the votes, deflating the two voting parties.

By looking at more competitive states, almost a third of the counties of Colorados were one of the 100 with the largest democratic quarters of the Trump era, just like 11 in Georgia.

The County of Grand Traverse, Michigan and the County of Ozaukee, Wisconsin, have also experienced more recent changes, emblematic of the way some republican suburban bastions have turned to the Democrats with Trump on the ballot. But these gains were more moderate, an increase of 7 percentage points in the democratic margin between 2016 and 2024 in Ozaukee and 8 percentage points with a big cross.

