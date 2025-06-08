A British businessman accused of espionage for China has carried out a harassment campaign against a Chinese dissident artist based in the United States of his 1.5 m house in Tunbridge Wells, according to court documents.

John Miller, whom the MOS revealed last week, was the subject of an FBI bite operation, is accused of having targeted Hui Bo, 67, a vocal critic of the Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

An FBI indictment reveals that at the time, Miller who has a permanent residence in the United States lived in Great Britain.

With its manager Cui Guanghai, he is accused of having organized surveillance and even plans to attack and shoot Mr. Hui.

Last week, Mr. Hui revealed that FBI agents visited his house in Los Angeles in October 2023 and told him that his life was in danger.

He said, “They told me that my behavior and my works have had the Chinese government and that [the government] had organized a plot to catch up and injure me.

Mr. Hui was invited to move, but he refused, and was therefore placed in the FBI custody, while cameras were installed at his home.

Documents said Miller and Cui wanted to dissuade the artist from protesting against President Xi Jinping during his visit to San Francisco in November 2023.

John Miller (photo), that the MOS revealed that last week, was the subject of an FBI bite bite, is accused of having targeted Hui Bo, 67, a vocal critic of the Chinese leader XI Jinping

With its manager Cui Guanghai (photo together), he is accused of having organized surveillance and even plans to attack and shoot Mr. Hui

The court documents said that Miller and Cui (photo together) wanted to dissolve the artist to protest against President Xi Jinping during his visit to San Francisco in November 2023

Miller and Cui continued to harass him even after the visit, the investigators say. But the two “henchmen” they hired to plant a GPS device in Mr. Hu's car and reduce his tires were actually FBI agents under cover.

The father of two children, Mr. Hui, said: “I could never have imagined that they [Chinese regime] Would hire a British person to commit transnational repression against me.

He helped FBI agents in their bite allowing them to remove the air from his tires to give the impression that they had been cut.

In bugled telephone conversations, Miller told FBI agents that he wanted Mr. Hui to fired or assaulted, so that the message is, you don't work this kind of extreme message. “”

Miller and Cui then tried to buy an embarrassing sculpture, Mr. Hui made from XI and his wife Peng Liyuan, seated naked in size, for 26,000.

Hui also revealed how his aging parents in China were harassed whenever he participated in demonstrations against the Beijing regime in the United States.

But as his parents are now outside China, he will continue to criticize the regime.

He said, “My greatest weakness was my parents, but now that they have moved … I can start talking about what we have experienced. I cannot succumb to fear. I can't give up.