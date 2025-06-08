Chronicles: Medieval aims to take you from the zero Middle Ages to Hero





Announced at Summer Games Fest, Chronicles: Medieval is an exciting first -year effort of the brand new developer Raw Power Games. Although this is their first title as a studio, the team is made up of talents inherited from games like Hogwarts Legacy, Hitman, Assassins Creed Odyssey, and more. The trailer that made its debut today gives a little taste for what chronicles: Medieval is the subject, but we were able to participate in a special presentation to dive more in the ambitious title of the history kit.

Located in 1313 AD Europe, players assume the role of a character created with little or no social influence on the world around them. This is the goal of the players from the start of taking this character, perhaps just a modest craftsman from an unnamed village, rags with wealth to finally become the most influential and powerful person of the time. While said Craftsman can start from meager beginnings, nothing prevents them from collecting a sword and becoming a mercenary, turning to a life of banditry for the economic redistribution of a five fingers variety, or joining the army of Kings to seek glory on the battlefield.

While the player climbs socially ranked by the honors and the victories of the tournament and ends up reaching a leadership position, the game then stains them by pushing their sphere of influence on as many land as possible. Although an empire can be done at the end of a sword, it is not the only way to take control of a large part of Europe. Building in diplomacy, building commercial routes and forging alliances can all help you create a bloodless bridge towards other nations. For players who feel a little malicious but who have no appetite for war, the subterfuge and espionage are also on the table. Chronicles: Medieval is to allow the player to decide how he will build his legend and watch the world react to his actions.

For players who feel a little malicious but who have no appetite for war, the subterfuge and espionage are also on the table.

During the campaign, the owner simulation technology throws the occasional key into the best implemented plans by raising the unexpected. Famine, scourges and other types of natural disasters will make their way through Europe and could become a mutual enemy for the player and allied countries, an opportunity to seize more land. What better way to win a war than hitting when your opponent is the weakest?

Chronicles: Medieval – First screenshots

Of course, this does not mean that war is always a bad option. Raw Power Games wants to simulate the large -scale battles of the past by allowing players to prepare, order and fight alongside the armies in giant conflicts. The developer describes these clashes as a pillar of the medieval equivalent of the narration of sandbox and aims to be in equal historical and convincing parts. Although the campaign is solo, the players who want a friend to join them in the brutal battles of melee Knight-on Knight can do so in cooperative mode made up of personalized battles.

A major objective for chronicles: Medieval is the facility for Modern players the game. The director of the Clemens Koch community insists that modding is not only supported, it is part of the DNA of Raw Power games. One hundred thomas the tank engine against one master chief? Koch Pontificate. It is only doable by Modding.

Wishes

Raw Power Games aims for an early access to Chronicles: Medieval in 2026 on PC, hoping to build the game alongside the community while playing. Although many things can happen in the meantime, current plans are to stay in early access for about 12 months before officially publishing, then thinking about things like the versions of the console. Raw Power Games does not quite consider it as a game as a service, because it is a premium title which intends to take full advantage of its time in early access.

They just sent an email to Tom Hardy and asked if he wanted to express the trailer.

And by the way, for those who are curious to know how The Dark Knight gets up and the creation actor Tom Hardy ended up telling the trailer, the answer is a little simpler than what was expected: they sent it by e-mail and asked them. After Raw Power, the games showed Hardy the trailer, identifying it as the ideal voice to present the game, Hardy loved and agreed to lend his tones Dulcet for the narration.

If Chronicles: Medieval does good on all its promises, the players should spend a fantastic moment to explore each narrative and reconstituting corner by raising at the top of the European socio -economic landscape of the 14th century. Whether by aggression, defense or diplomacy, the crown of an emperor expects players ready to face the world in this ambitious title.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://za.ign.com/chronicles-medieval/211021/preview/chronicles-medieval-aims-to-take-you-from-middle-ages-zero-to-hero The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos