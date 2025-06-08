China stops for more export control battles

Roula Khalaf, editor -in -chief of the FT, selects her favorite stories in this weekly newsletter.

Chinas' success in the collapse of global supply chains by stimulating the rare earth flow has emphasized pressure on Washington and clearly indicated the power of Beijing to arm export controls on a wider range of critical, analysts and business people.

China dominates the key mineral supply chain and its Ministry of Commerce began to demand licenses for exports of rare land and related magnets in early April. The slow approval process has shaken the world supply chains and gave a lever effect in Beijing on the United States after Donald Trumps swept away rates from the Liberation Day.

There are now hopes that more licenses will be issued after Trump and the president of Chinas, Xi Jinping, spoke on Thursday, paving the way for a new series of commercial discussions in London on Monday. Beijing reported a faster approval process for certain European companies on Saturday.

However, the recent deployment of XIS export controls has transferred the balance of powers to American-Chinese commercial talks to Beijing, experts said.

Andrew GilholmResponsible for China's analysis at Consultancy Control Risks, said export controls helped XIS administration not only repel the United States, but also third-party countries under Washington pressure to take a more difficult line on China.

The simple truth is that we do not have much precedent for that. Export commands are a dream tool for Beijing; They can modify, tighten, loosen, make it apply to all countries or a country, said Gilholm.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chinas confirmed the vice-president on Saturday, which he Lifeng will go to the United Kingdom for interviews this week. Trump sent a Treasury Secretary Scott betstrade secretary Howard Libenick and an American trade representative Jamieson Greer For the first series of negotiations since the 90 -day commercial truce was struck on May 12.

The danger to the United States and the EU are both locked in commercial wars with China is that the leverage effect that Beijing has discovered with rare land export controls can also be reproduced in other areas of the high-tech supply chain, analysts said.

If Beijing wanted to react to future clips, such as the tightening of flea controls by the United States, it could restrict the flows of materials such as titanium, magnesium and rare lights so far excluded from the new license system, according to a trivium analysis, a advice from Beijing, Beijing, Beijing, Beijing, Beijing, Beijing, Beijing, Beijing, Beijing, Beijing, Beijing

China also dominates the production of new ultra-powerful magnets, more powerful transistors, dense and cheaper batteries and new fleas and software, Arthur Croser said in a note to customers. He also cited a formidable ecosystem of industries that overlap through electric and autonomous vehicles, drones, robots, sensors, smartphones and semiconductors, batteries and AI that feeds them.

The balance of the lever effect moves quickly in favor of Chinas, a fact that the Trump team barely started to recognize, he added.

According to a flash survey of the American Chamber of Commerce in China, a group of lobbies, at the end of May, more than three -quarters of the companies affected by rare earth controls only had three months of stocks, stressing how many factories were close to the closure.

The European Chamber has said that in recent days, there has been an increase in the number of export approvals, deemed the most urgent, to avoid a major crisis. But block companies were struggling with the license process, both in terms of delays and a lack of transparency.

It is not known if Beijing intended to target Europe, but once the shortages have become clear, it could have cleaned the backlog, said a businessman.

The slow approval of export licenses has already led to a series of urgent bilateral negotiations in Beijing, which gives China a greater lever effect on other areas of discord. In recent weeks, rare earths have been raised directly to Beijing by South Korea, Japan and certain EU member states, according to people familiar with the issue.

The approach of Chinas is purely transactional, said a Western diplomat familiar with negotiations, adding: they want to divide and conquer.

Beijing argued that its use of export controls complies with the international practice of products that can be used in military and civil applications. The United States has also imposed restrictions on semiconductor sales and Tamias manufacturing equipment in China, borders that aim to slow down the country's technological rise.

The Ministry of Commerce did not immediately answer questions on Saturday.

The threat of being cut off from rare Chinese manufacturing lands and magnets is reinforced by resolution to reduce dependence on the industrial supply chain of Chinas.

Ilaria MazzoccoAn expert in industrial policy at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington reflection group, expects governments to also start building larger resources to resist these shocks and for more funding than they are available to develop alternatives.

Tom Nunlist, associate director based in Shanghai at Trivium, said that current export controls have proven to be extremely effective and could last, since countries cannot simply open mines and set up refinement operations overnight.

China first needs to determine how to exercise more precisely the considerable firepower it already has.