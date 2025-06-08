Pak Govt's official claims that the party of former Prime Minister Imran Khan is unable to launch the agitation – Theprint – PtifeED





Islamabad, June 7 (PTI), a senior government official declared on Saturday that the party of the former Prime Minister Imran Khan imprisoned was not able to launch a protest movement in the country.

The comments of Rana Sanaullah, special assistant of the Prime Minister on political affairs, occurred two days after the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and an eminent leader of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), Ali Amin Gandapur, threatened to launch a trip to the scale of the player's master's player.

Earlier last month, Khan said he would lead his upcoming protest parts against the Muslim League in Pakistan-Nawaz (PML-N) led the coalition government in the center.

Khan, 72, has been deposited at Adiala prison since August 2023 in several cases. His party had organized rallies in the past demanding too much of his release.

According to Geo News, Sanaullah, while speaking with the media of his hometown of Faisalabad in Punjab, urged the PTI to accept the offer of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif from a meeting for negotiations and to sit with the government to make changes to electoral laws.

He reiterated that the opposition should speak to the government to resolve the question of the people of the country, because economic prosperity is the problem of each individual.

Commenting on the last call of the PTIS to a protest movement, Sanaullah said that the government will not allow the Rival party to do something like May 9, 2023 or November 26, 2024, the day of recent protest marches led by the former ruling party.

If we do not see Imran Khan being released before Eid Al-Adha, we reserve the right to protest. We are heading towards a movement by bringing people on the street against the unjustified and unfair detention of Khan in false cases, told Gandapur after meeting the Supremo PTI in Adiala prison near Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Senator Ali Zafar, citing Khan last month, said that the founder of the PTI had ordered the leadership of his party to make a protest movement nationally against the decisive federal government.

However, Sanaullah has excluded the success of such a movement in the country's current political environment.

According to my belief as a political figure, PTI cannot afford to launch a similar movement as in the past in the light of the position of the government, the establishment and those who have always tried to encourage hatred against.

Even if they try to do something like that, it will be a failed attempt, said Sanaullah.

The Minister had previously insisted that the opposition should first conclude an economic pact, after which other questions, including politics, will also be discussed, insisting that a national consensus will be held on the problems with Pakistan.

Sanaullah, when it appeared on the Geo Pakistan television channel, added that the government had not simply made the offers to the PTI, but also led the efforts to bring the party to the table and organize a dialogue last year.

But the management of the PTI, in particular Imran Khan, does not believe in political negotiations, he added.

The federal government and the PTI had agreed to organize consultations on differences last year before the latter suddenly leaves the process of dialogue on the non-training of judicial commissions to investigate the events of May 9, 2023 and November 26, after having attended three meetings with the delegation of governments.

On November 26 of last year, the PTI had launched a rally with dozens of its members and supporters reaching a privileged location in the capital. The agitation had resulted in violence with the government and the party blaming each other.

However, PTI has not yet announced the date of his protest proposal, according to Geo News. PTI SH NPK NPK

