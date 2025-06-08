Politics
Why the Musk and Trump relationship is breaking a psychologist explains
So now we look at Trump and Musk tripping of the crash scene. A minute Trump is organizing a show for cameras. It radiated and presentation THE Large and beautiful billA bill of budget reconciliation which brings together hundreds of controversial proposals. Then he accuses the musk of go mad And talk about withdrawing contracts from the Musc Empire Government.
Musk is also unhappy. I'm sorry, but I can't bear it anymore. This bill on spending on the massive, scandalous and pork congress is a disgusting abomination, it Written on x. Shame on those who voted for this: you know you have done wrong.
Rejection and repositioning
He says he is disgusted by the bill. Disgust is one of the most primitive of all emotions. A survival mechanism, you should avoid what disgusts you. HES Social reporting here, alerting the others, warning them that there is something disgusting in the camp.
Musk is very attentive to the perception of the public, perhaps even more than Trump (which says something). With its acquisition of X (formerly Twitter)Musk was able to direct (and add to) online speech, shaping public conversations.
Psychologically, the rejection of Trump's musks is an attempt to rise simultaneously and decrease man behind the bill. He can call the action of presidents like no one else. He positions himself again as this free thinker, this risk lessee, innovativecourageous, without hindrance by links. It is his personality, his brand and his reaffirmation.
But it is also a avenger act. And that perhaps recalls another political initiate (and Geek), the former adviser to Downing Street, Dominic Cummings, who was dismissed by the British Prime Minister of the time, Boris Johnson, in 2020.
Cummings was accused of brain leaks On the social gatherings of Downing Street. He went to Criticize Johnson As missing the discipline and concentration necessary for a Prime Minister as well as to question his skills and his decision -making capacities. The revenge of self -proclaimed genius.
And revenge is soft. In a 2004 studyResearchers scanned participants' brains using Positrons program tomography (TEP) A medical imaging technique that is used to study the brain function (among others) while the participants played an economic game based on trust. When confidence was raped, the participants wanted to take revenge, and this reflected in increased activity in the regions linked to the reward of the brain, The dorsal striatum.
In other words, revenge mainly consists in feeling better rather than rehabilitation. Your act can make you look moral, but it can be more selfish.
But to take revenge on what here?
This is where these great narcissistic egos come into play.
Psychologically, narcissistic are very sensitive to light perceived or imagined perceived. Musk may have felt that Trump was trying to reduce his achievements for political ends, violating this mutual respect pact. This type of sensitivity can quickly transmogrify admiration into contempt.
Contempt, by coincidence, is the best predictor ventilation in very narrow relationships.
Disgust and contempt are powerful emotions, evolving to protect us disgust for the United States from physical contamination (spoiled food, illness) and contempt for social or moral contamination (betrayal, incompetence). The two imply rejection, disgust rejects something physically; Contempt rejects something socially or morally. Musk can give it to Trump with the two barrels here.
The ruptures are always difficult, they become much more difficult when emotions like these are linked to the process. But how will the most powerful man in the world react to this type of rejection of the richest man in the world? And where will it end?
Geoff BeattieProfessor of psychology, Edge Hill University
This article is republished from The conversation Under a creative communs license. Read it original article.
