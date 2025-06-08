



Newark president NJ (AP), Donald Trump, was released towards a thunderous standing ovation just before the UFC payment card at the Prudential Center on Saturday evening, putting his public quarrel with the Elon Musk technological billionaire pending to watch the fierce fights inside the cage.

Trump was accompanied by the president of the UFC, Dana White, and the pair went to their seats by the cage for the UFC 316 for Kid Rocks American Bad Ass. Trump and White did the same for the UFCS card last November at Madison Square Garden, only then they were joined by Musk.

Trump shook hands with fans and supporters, a programming of heavy goods vehicles which included retired boxing, the big Mike Tyson en route to the cage. Trump was joined by his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, with his son Eric Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Trump shakes the hand of the UFC broadcast team that included Joe Rogan. Rogan welcomed Trump on his podcast for hours in the last stages of the campaign last year.

UFC fans were unleashed for Trump and have held mobile devices in their arms stretched to take pictures of him. Trump is a long -standing enthusiast of the UFC and a frequent participant of major fights.

Trump arrived in time for the start of a card game to include two championship fights. Julianna Pea and Merab Dvalishvili had each defense of their 135 pound championships.

UFC fighter Kevin Holland smothered Vicente Luque to win the first fight with Trump in the building. He climbed the cage and hugged Trump's hand. He briefly discussed with Trump and White before his return for his post-combat interview.

Trump has been close to White for more than two decades.

White welcomed a 2001 UFC Battle to Trump Taj Mahal, a former Casino-Hotel from Atlantic City, and Trump has frequently attended UFC matches since he included during his campaign in 2024. Trump recently presented himself to fights with famous surroundings, notably White, the musician Kid Rock and the former animator of Fox News Channel Carlson.

Trump and Whites Alliance made dividends for both parties. White perplexed for Trump in republican conventions while the men who are soaring fighting threw their support behind Trump in the elections.

___

AP Sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/mma-ufc-trump-tyson-c0d9279b626e69cc0ca62474c7dafa2f The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos