Having an excellent service to build a country, pbnu flesh: the hate jokowi leads to becoming a mental illness





The Chairman of the Board of Directors of Nahdlatul Ulama (PBNU), KH Ulil Abdalla, expressed his firm point of view linked to the rise in hatred of former president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in public space. He considered that excessive hatred had led to unhealthy mental conditions. According to Ulil, Jokowi made a major contribution to the progress of the nation. Although grateful that there are no perfect leaders, including Jokowi, major services cannot be ignored or deleted only because of their shortcomings. Not. Jokowi has contributed a lot to the construction of this country. There are certainly gaps, and many. But that did not cover his major services for Indonesia, Ulil wrote on the X account (Twitter), Sunday (8/6/2025). He added, respect for the president's services is part of national ethics. In his opinion, the whole Indonesian president Sukarno, Suharto, to the era of the reform, when he had placed an important brick in the construction of the country. We must be able to respect the presidents who have laid bricks to maintain the construction of this country. Each president, without exception, including Suharto, has contributed a lot to this country, he said. However, Ulil also criticized the phenomenon of hatred which, according to him, had transformed a pathological attitude. He recalled that the criticism of the leaders is in good health in democracy, but must remain within the limits of the reasonable character and not to turn into a personal hatred of revenge or destructive. Hatred for Jokowi in some of these circles has tended to be a mental illness which is completely unhealthy and toxic to the national atmosphere of this country. Critique of important leaders, but do not be too far to be a pathological hatred, he stressed. Discover the news and other articles on Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://suaranasional.com/2025/06/08/punya-jasa-besar-bangun-negara-ketua-pbnu-pembenci-jokowi-mengarah-jadi-penyakit-mental/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos