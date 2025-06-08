Vice-president of China, he Lifeng to meet the American delegation for commercial negotiations in London





Beijing -Chinese vice-president, He Lifeng, will meet an American delegation for conferences next week in Great Britain, Beijing announced on June 7 in the middle of a fragile truce in the commercial dispute between the two powers. He will visit the United Kingdom from June 8 to 13 at the invitation of the British government, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chinas said in a statement. He said that the representatives of Mr. He and American co-chair the first meeting of the China-US economic and commercial consultation mechanism. US President Donald Trump had already announced on June 6 that a new series of commercial discussions with China would start in London from June 9, after talking by phone with the Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in order to end a bitter battle on the prices. Trump posted on his social platform Truth that the secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, the Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and the US trade representative Jamieson Greer would meet the Chinese team. The discussions will mark the second round of these negotiations between the two biggest economies in the world since Trump launched his trade war shortly after his return to the White House in January. A first meeting, held in mid-May in Geneva, brought a break to the American-Chinese commercial dispute. But Mr. Trump then accused Beijing of not respecting the terms of the de -escalation agreement. On June 5, the Republican President finally discussed questions with Mr. XI for the first time since business tensions have skyrocketed, assuring that the conversation had been positive. XI, for his part, told Trump that the two should correct the bilateral relations course, according to the remarks cited by the official Chinese media. AFP JoinChannel Télégramme de St And get the latest news provided to you.

