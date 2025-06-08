Trump orders the National Guard to after the clashes





REGAN Morris

BBC News

Los Angeles report

Watch: clashes continue in Los Angeles on immigration raids

President Donald Trump ordered 2,000 national guards from Los Angeles to deal with the troubles on raids on undocumented migrants.

Trump said the troops had done an “excellent job” in the Californian city, which saw a second day of clashes between demonstrators and federal agents on Saturday.

L schools gases were used to disperse crowds as residents of the Latin predominance district district faced with immigration agents and customs application (ICE) earlier during the day.

Friday, 118 arrests were carried out in Los Angeles following ice operations, including 44 Friday. California governor Gavin Newsom condemned raids as “cruel”.

Trump criticized the Democratic Governor and the mayor of the city in an article on his social platform Truth, calling them “incompetent”. He also said that demonstrators would no longer be authorized to wear masks.

Newsom said that the Federal Government of the National Guard's takeover was “deliberately inflammatory” and would only worsen tensions. “

The National Guard is generally called by the governor of a state, but Trump used a provision which allows him to take control himself, said the Newsom office at the AP news agency.

Trump had previously struck the governor on social networks, saying that if he and the mayor of Los Angeles Karen Bass could not do their job, “then the federal government will intervene and solve the problem, riots and looters, the way it should be resolved !!!”

Defense secretary, Pete Hegseth later threatened to mobilize the Marines in active service if the violence continued, saying that the troops of the nearby Camp Pendleton were on “high alert”. Newsom described this threat as “disturbed behavior”.

The District of Paramount had calmed down considerably late Saturday evening, but the clashes between the demonstrators and the police were still performing.

Outside the Home Depot hardware store where the protests first broke out, the air was thick with tear gas and smoke.

The county sheriffs pulled flash fringes and tear gas every few minutes to try to clean the demonstrators.

The neighbors and the demonstrators said that migrants were locked in local businesses that are afraid of going out.

The population of Paramount is more than 80% Hispanic.

Reuters

The clashes continued in the evening on Saturday

A White House press release said: “In recent days, violent crowds have attacked ice agents and federal law enforcement agents carrying out basic deportation operations in Los Angeles, California.”

The press release added that “California without fictitious Democrats” had abdicated their responsibility “to protect citizens, why was” why President Trump signed a presidential memorandum deployment of 2000 national guards “.

Speaking in Los Angeles, where he had traveled to personally supervise the continuous ice operations, Trump's “border tsar” warned that there would be a “zero tolerance” of any violence or damage to private property.

In an article on X, the deputy director of the FBI, Dan Bongino, also issued a warning to the demonstrators: “You bring chaos, and we will handcuff them. The law and the order will prevail.”

Governor Newsom, a democrat, said that the federal government “wanted a show” and urged people not to give them one by becoming violent.

Friday, in a press release, he said: “continuous chaotic federal sweeping, through California, to meet an arbitrary arrest quota are as reckless as cruel”.

Earlier, Mayor Bass accused ICE agents of “sowing terror” in Los Angeles.

Angelica Salas, who directs the coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, told a recent gathering: “Our community is attacked and is terrorized. They are workers. They are fathers. They are mothers. And that must stop.”

