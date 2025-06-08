Politics
Eurico Guterres asked NTT prosecutors not to “disturb” 2,100 former Timtim warriors
Kupang –
The East Timor Struggle Communication Communication Forum (FKPTT) asked for an investigation into cases of alleged corruption carried out by the prosecutor's office (NTT) of the East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) to interfere with the use of 2,100 houses for the ex -timtim fighters which had been completed.
“The NTT lawyer must ensure that this project can work according to its initial objective, namely the concrete advantages to the former Warriors of Eastern Timor, who have chosen to remain faithful to the Unit Republic of Indonesia and Merah Putih,” said the president of the FKPTT Eurico Guterres at a press conference in Kupang on Saturday (7/6/2025).
According to Eurico, this house was carried out from President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and at the time of President Joko Widodo.
“Whatever a legal perspective in this development, we will continue to occupy this house,” said the veteran of Pro -Tim East integration.
According to Eurico, the house was not occupied because it was completed in 2023. It should therefore be used by the veteran Tim Timor.
“This house has been built since 2023 and currently in 2025 means that it has succeeded in the principle of services. Therefore, today, we came here to ensure that this house was finished or not. Once finished when it is built when it is placed here,” he said.
“The construction period is over and currently entered the government. For this reason, if it is not used, the community will be disadvantaged when it has been occupied, but there are damage,” continued the former president of the Pan Ntt DPW.
Eurico explained that he had a meeting with Kupang Regent Yosef Lede. The meeting discussed the way in which the former community of warriors of East Timor for 26 years was not certain of the rights of the chamber occupied at that time.
“We met the Regent yesterday and in the discussion, there were two chatted calendars, namely the former residents of the Eastern Timor who were 26 years old, especially in the regency of Kupang who still experienced many problems which still needed the attention of all parties,” he explained.
He also encouraged Yosef to immediately facilitate the community with related parts so that the house can be occupied. “We also chat with the Regent, to facilitate all the related elements so that the community can occupy the house,” concluded the long man.
Previously, the Vice-Minister of Public Works (PU) Diana Kusumastuti was invited to clarify the investigators of the Attorney General concerning the case of alleged corruption of 2,100 dwellings for Timtim veterans. In total, Diana was invited to clarify six hours at the prosecutor's office, Jakarta, Wednesday (6/6/2025).
The head of the Kapuskum Harli Siregar said that clarification was carried out by the NTT lawyers' investigators. Meanwhile, the case is still in the investigation phase.
“In fact, it is always an investigation process. The investigation process is not pro-justicia. So the investigator still tries to do if there are criminal events or not, it is an investigation. Well, but we can transmit that in fact, it is the one that manages it in the region in the NTT, now only the person concerned to be questioned,” Harli told reporters on Tuesday (3/6/6/2025).
The allegations of deviations in the Timtim veterans construction project were also highlighted by the General Inspectorate of Housing and Rules (Inspector General of PKP). PKP Inspector General Heri Germany revealed that their investigation had revealed indications for fraud practices in the project.
“There are indications for fraud and various deviations that have been confirmed by the expert team. We have submitted this investigation report to the NTT lawyer,” said Heri, Thursday 3/20/2025).
Heri said that, according to temporary observations, at least 57 houses found in damaged serious condition. In addition, there is a base that is not considered eligible. The construction of 2,100 housing units was also not considered to be non -compliant with the allocation.
(Hsa / hsa)
