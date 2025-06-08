Trump encouraged Vance to answer diplomatically when he asked him questions about Musk. Here's how it played in real time





CNN –

Vice-president JD Vance rolled his eyes when he was shown during a podcast recording Elon Musks, President Donald Trump should be charged and that Vance should replace him.

Oh, my God, said Vance, sipping Celsius while sitting in front of the actor and podcaster Theo von. You see, that's what I'm talking about.

What are you talking about the campaign? Von joked.

But Vance did not take the bait, nor even a risky risky on the possibility of taking the power of Trump.

This thing is simply not useful, said Vance about Musk, who transformed the agenda of Trump's national policy into bitter personal attacks, this JAB seeming specifically to issue the president and vance against each other.

Politics is a place where people are stabbing in their backs. You can't do anything, unless you are in the same team and you are actually committing to doing things together, Vance continued. The idea that the president should be dismissed, I'm sorry, it's crazy.

While Musk added fuel to the flames of the growing fight Thursday, Vance recorded a podcast with Von in Nashville in Trump Ally Kid Rocks New Restaurant and was forced to respond in real time.

Vance was shown for the first time that Musks post accusing Trump, without evidence, of being in Epstein files.

By reading the post on the instructor, said Vance, I did not even see this one.

Jeez, guy, said Vance, letting out breathing.

Presumably, when it comes out, people will know more than even me, because it happened on the plane when I came here, he said during the interview, which was published on Saturday morning.

Before Vance voca for Nashville to record the podcast, the vice-president was in the oval office seated in Trumps left when the journalists dotted the president of questions on the criticism of the musks of his big and beautiful bill. A familiar source said that Trump and Vance had several conversations throughout the day and that Trump encouraged Vance to speak diplomatically of Musk when he was asked publicly about him.

Vance defended Trump for the first time against Epstein's allegations, saying in the podcast, absolutely not. Donald Trump did nothing wrong with Jeffrey Epstein.

Whatever Democrats and the media say about them, it's totally BS, added Vance.

But it was not the Democrats or the media that made this allegation, it was the old man on the right, Musk.

Vance, however, did not shy away from Musk or was not an attack dog at Trump, rather adopting the diplomatic approach that the president has encouraged and clearly indicating where his loyalty is. At the time, Vance said that he hoped that the two men could make amends, but the Epstein post had made him doubt in his mind.

I am Vice-President of President Trump. My loyalty will always be with the president, and I think that Elon, he is an incredible entrepreneur, said Vance, adding, I hope that finally Elon will return to the fold. It may not be possible now, because it has become so nuclear.

Trump told NBC News on Saturday that he was not interested in fixing his relationship with Musk. Tesla's CEO seems to have deleted several of the messages from the Thursday's quarrel, including that of Epstein and suggesting that the president should be charged and replaced by Vance, but Trumps Bill's criticism remains on his X account.

Vance and Musk, however, have had a good relationship for a long time, even before Vance was chosen as Trumps running mate, and both would speak regularly, said a familiar source with their interactions in CNN.

CNN previously reported that Musk put pressure on Trump to choose Vance as a running mate, just like several conservative allies, including Donald Trump Jr., Steve Bannon and Tucker Carlson.

Responding to the implosion of musks with Trump, Vance congratulated him on his efforts to rid waste, fraud and abuse with the Ministry of Effectiveness of the Government, but threw him as emotional, an entrepreneur frustrated by the affairs of politics.

Let’s get new to politics, right? Thus, its companies are constantly attacked. They are literally, as, bombing fires some of his cars, said Vance, referring to acts of vandalism against vehicles and Tesla installations. I think that part of this is that this type has entered politics and has suffered a lot for it.

I receive frustration, said Vance. It's a good bill. It is not a perfect bill, like the DC process, if you are a business manager, you are probably frustrated by this process because it is more, you know, bureaucratic, it is slower.

Really, guy, I think it's a huge mistake for him to continue the president like that, said Vance. I think if he and the president are in a blood quarrel. More importantly, it will be bad for the country, but I don't think it will be good either for Elon.

Vance alluded to a certain erosion between Trump and the Musks relationship, on the basis of his criticism of the bill, even before the play of Thursdays.

I don't want to reveal too many confidences, but [Trump] Became a little frustrated, feeling as if certain criticisms were unfair from Elon, but I think that I was very restrained, because the president does not think that he must be in a blood quarrel with Elon Musk, and I actually think that if Elon disturbed himself a little, everything would be fine, said Vance.

While Vance said, let's be entitled to his opinion, he warned against a war with Trump.

Is this war really in the interest of the country? I don't think so, said Vance. So, hopefully, Elon figures him, returns in the fold.

