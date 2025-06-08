What happened behind the meeting between Megawati and Dasco-Prasetyo Hadi?

Apa yang bisa Anda pelajari dari artikel ini? [–> Apa saja perkiraan yang muncul seusai Megawati bertemu Dasco dan Prasetyo Hadi? Usai Megawati bertemu utusan Prabowo, bagaimana Jokowi merespons pertanyaan soal pilihan partai? Seperti apa suasana pertemuan Presiden Prabowo dan Megawati saat peringatan Hari Lahir Pancasila? Pertemuan Utusan Prabowo dengan Megawati apakah sinyal PDI-P bergabung ke kabinet?

1. What are the estimates that emerged after Megawati met Dasco and Prasetyo Hadi?

Relationship between the President of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Democracy Megawati Soekarnoputri with President Prabowo Sub -Baanto and his government is increasingly close.

After meeting President Prabowo during the commemoration of Pancasila's birthday on Monday (6/6/2025), Megawati then received the Minister of the Secretary of State Prasetyo Hadi and the Party Party President who was also vice-president of the House of Suimar Representatives, Jakarta. A certain number of speculations arise from this intense interaction.

It is very possible (this visit is linked) with a congress which will be made by the PDI-P, said the political observer of the Padjadjaran University, Kunto Adi, when he was contacted by Jakarta on Friday (6/5/2025).

One of the Congress agendas is to elect the president of the PDI-P. Although Megawati has been mentioned, a number of elites will be confirmed again to lead the PDI-P for the next five years, so far, the party has not yet decided on the Congress calendar.

2. After Megawati met the Prabowo envoy, how did Jokowi answered questions about the party's choice?

The 7th Indonesian president Joko Widodo has been pointed out to prefer the Indonesian solidarity party or the PSI rather than other parties linked to the question of his appointment as General President. This is considered to indicate the increasingly urgent needs of Jokowi's need for concrete political power.

Jokowi revealed a statement preferring the PSI when asked by the journalists after having prayed for Eid Al -Adha at his residence, Surakarta City, Central Java, Friday (6/6/2025). At first, journalists questioned the news that breathes on the name of the figure included in the PPP president.

No. What in PPP, I think that many candidates for the President General are much better, who have the capacity, the capacity, have skills. Many candidates have circulated a lot. A lot. I am at PSI (Indonesian Solidarity Party), Jokowi told journalists.

Jokowi's declaration on his choice in PSI emerged after the president of the daily DPP Gérindra Sufmi Dasco Ahmad and the Minister of State Prasetyo Hadi, who was also a colleague from Dasco, who was sent by Prabowo, met President PDI-PP Megawati Sekarnoputri.

The portrait of the meeting was downloaded by DASCO to its Instagram account, namely @Sufmi_dasco, Thursday (5/6/2025). Received directly by the 5th president of Ms. Megawati SOEKARNOPUTRI at her residence a few days ago. I get advice and contributions in the interests of the nation and the State today under the direction of Pak Prabowo, wrote Dasco on his Instagram account.

3. What is the atmosphere of the meeting of President Prabowo and Megawati when the commemoration of Pancasila's birthday?

President PRABOWO SUBIANTO met Megawati SOEKARNOPUTRI, the fifth President of the Republic of Indonesia, before the commemoration of Pancasila's birthday at the Pancasila Building, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Jakarta, Monday 2/6/2025).

President Prabowo praised Megawati who sat side by side with the vice-president 1993-1996 try Sutrisno. Megawati is now president of Pancasila Ideology Development Board (BPIP), while Try is his representative. Therefore, the two wore white clothes with bpip emblems on the left arm.

Not only praised, but Prabowo was slightly folded his body. After that, Prabowo closed the two palms in front of his chest while inviting both to sit.

This minor conversation opened the reference of Prabowo and Megawati. On April 7, the president of the Gerindra party and the Indonesian Democratic Party of the struggle (PDI-P) had met at the Megawati residence on Jalan Teuku Umar, Jakarta.

It is a gathering of communication freezing after the competition during the 2024 presidential election. The meeting had also raised rumors on the PDI-P will join the coalition of political parties supporting the Prabowo government. However, so far, PDI-P has chosen to support the government while remaining a critical partner in Parliament.

4. Has Prabowo's envoy with Megawati has the PDI-P signal joined the cabinet?

A few days after meeting the 5th President Megawati Sukarnoputri during the commemoration of Pancasila's birthday on June 2, 2025, President Prabowo suffered sent the envoy to meet the president of PDI-P.

Located at his residence, in Teuku Umar Jakarta, Megawati accepted the Minister of the Minister of the Secretary of State Prasetyo Hadi and the daily president of the Gerindra party who is also vice-president of the SUFMI DASCO Ahmad House of Representatives. Is it the signal to join PDI-P to the cabinet?