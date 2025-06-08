The explosion between Elon Musk and Donald Trump was entertaining, but how were things so bad, so fast?





An explosion without restraint and very public between the richest man in the world and the President of the United States has agoged on social networks in recent days, each making serious accusations against the other.

And while the technological billionaire Elon Musk seems to have cooled the ship somewhat eliminating some of his most incendy publications on social networks on Donald Trump, the president still does not seem to be in a mood to catch up, warning musk with very serious consequences if he supports democrats in mid-term elections in 2026.

Tensions broke out on Trumps One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB). The OBBBs offers in -depth tax discounts which could add approximately 3 billions of dollars (4.62 billions of dollars) to the American national debt.

After leaving his role as an advisor to Trump, Musk criticized the OBBB as a disgusting abomination that would burde America [sic] Citizens who have crushed unbearable debt. Trump returned the fire, suggesting that Elon was wearing thin, I asked him to leave [] And he went crazy!

In a spectacular escalation, Musk responded by calling for the dismissal of Trumps. Musk also tweeted allegations that Trump was involved in Epstein files linked to the sex offender to the child Jeffrey Epstein. He has since removed these tweets.

Why did the very publicized bromance between Musk and Trump suddenly ended? And what was the basis of their alliance in the first place?

Musk in politics

Like many billionaires, Musk had already hesitated to get involved in the front line policy. He said he voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020, but said in 2021, I would prefer to stay outside the politics.

At the beginning of 2024, Musk claimed to be politically unlined, which suggests that he would not give any donation to one or the other presidential campaign.

This apparent neutrality ended following Trump's assassination attempt during a campaign rally in July 2024, Musk immediately approving Trump.

In reality, the conversion of musks to the Maga movement has long rooted the assassination attempt. Musks hyperactive Twitter / X accounts shows regular radicalization.

Through 2020-2024, Musk is committed with accounts sharing Maga and theories of the conspiracy of the far right. These include the anti-Semitic theory of the great replacement and the conspiracy of the related South African white genocide. Musk messages also show the obsession with policies of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) characteristic of the Maga movement.

After approving Trump, Musk spent 288 million US dollars ($ 444 million) supporting the Trumps elections and appeared at campaign events across the country.

Support for Musks in Trump was both ideological and pragmatic.

From tax reductions to immigration restrictions to Dei's opposition, there were clearly many ideological common points between Musk and Trump.

There were also clear practical advantages for the two men. Trump has acquired financial support from the richest man in the world. Musk not only acquired unrivaled access to the American president, but also a role in the new Ministry of Government Effectiveness (DOGE).

DOGE: Success and failure

The first reports on the second Trump presidency noted the omnipresence of Musk, which, at one point, moved into Trumps Mar-A-Lago Resort to be close to the president.

However, observers were skeptical of the potential effectiveness of DOGEs, and musks say that this would allow the government of 2 billions of US dollars (3.02 dollars).

In the first months of the Trump administration, Musk reduced government programs and employees at a remarkable rate. The USAID program has been particularly affected, as is the Ministry of Education and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

While the expenses accelerated, Musk began to attract more controversy. Critics have questioned the apparent power exerted by the non -elected billionaire. The links of musks with the extreme right were also under the spotlight after having seemed to make two Roman greetings, which many observers believed to be a Nazi salute.

Trump Musk Wings Clips

Musks are unleashed through the government did not last long. While the people named by Trumps took control of their departments, Musk and Doge have experienced growing resistance. After a series of fly firm meetings, Trump would have reduced Doge's power in March.

Political attention also clearly affected muscle companies. Negative advertising has considerably damaged the Tesla brand, resulting in a drop in sales worldwide and a repeated fall in the TelSas action course.

On May 1, Musk announced that he would leave Doge, saying that the ministry had saved the government for $ 180 billion ($ 277 billion). This number is probably an exaggeration, but is still well below its original objective.

Musk has learned a hard lesson in the policy that government complexities are resisting a simple reform and cannot be easily returned to the way a CEO could decrease a business.

For Trump, his musk maneuver seems to be another intelligent political decision. As a public face of Doge, Musk wore the negative envelope for the first cuts of the government and chaos. Having used his money and his reputation, Trump exempted musk as he has already done with so many advisers and named people.

The fall

Musk left his role in a white house ceremony, where Trump thanked her for his service and presented him with a golden ceremonial key to the White House.

However, behind the public spectacle of civility, tension was preparing on Trumps One Big Beautiful Bill.

Trump and Musk initially said that the 2 US dollars (3.02 dollars) in Doge Savings could be used to finance a substantial tax reduction. With the economies of efficiency that had not come, Musk feared that OBBB considerably increases American public debt.

Unable to convince Trump or other Republican legislators, Musk went to X, launching a Kill The Bill campaign which finally led to his incendiary confrontation with Trump.

For his part, Trump lowered Musk, suggesting that Musk only opposes OBBB because he reduced subsidies for electric vehicles.

Although the grant cuts affect Tesla, Musk has already supported the elimination of subsidies. The anger of the musks in front of the OBBB is more likely motivated by the awareness that it was played by Trump.

What now?

Trump used and rejected many other powerful personalities from his chaotic political career. Musk has more power than most and could be able to fight back to Trump.

However, with its public reputation and its already tarnished brands, Musk would be badly advised to choose other fights with Trump and his Maga Maga adore.

Consequently, Musk said during the weekend that it is open to a Dntte. Tesla investors will undoubtedly be relieved if Musk is committed to taking a step back from politics and returning to his businesses.

The prospects for democracy are more worrying. With the wealth and power that continue to focus in a handful of billionaires, voters seem to be reduced to the role of viewers forced to watch the drama of reality TV.

Although Trump seems to have won this Battle Royale round, whatever happens, democracy is the real loser.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theconversation.com/the-blow-up-between-elon-musk-and-donald-trump-has-been-entertaining-but-how-did-things-go-so-bad-so-fast-258394 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos