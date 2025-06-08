Los Angeles Protests Live: Donald Trump deploys the California National Guard after the clashes on immigration raids





What caused the clashes? Posted at 08:22 British summer time

Friday, clashes were seen in the Los Angeles region after the immigration immigration raids on customs (ICE) were carried out throughout the city.

The American partner of the BBC, CBS, reports that the operations took place in the city, in the district of Westlake and South the.

Friday, 118 arrests were carried out in Los Angeles following ice operations, including 44 Friday. California governor Gavin Newsom condemned raids as “cruel”.

The federal building in downtown Los Angeles later became the center of demonstrations, after emerging that prisoners were detained in the building.

The graffiti were sprayed on the building and objects were launched in the police, reports CBS, leading to an illegal assembly declaration.

On Saturday, the Sheriff department of the County of Los Angeles said that another demonstration had broken out in the city of Paramount in what seemed to be another immigration raid.

Up to 400 people were involved in the demonstrations, said the Sheriff of the County of Robert Luna. The ministry then declared an illegal assembly to try to disperse the demonstrators “without any violence”.

Immigration raids increased under the administration of President Trump, who asked federal agents last month to arrest 3,000 people a day.

