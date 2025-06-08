Politics
Russian intelligence says it collects WeChat data to monitor Chinese espionage
Russian counterattack agents analyze data from the Popular Chinese and Social Media Application WeChat to monitor people who could be in contact with Chinese spies, according to a Russian intelligence document obtained by the New York Times.
Disclosure highlights the increase in the level of concern about Chinese influence in Russia as the two countries deepen their relationship. While Russia has become isolated from the West during its war in Ukraine, it has become more and more dependent on Chinese money, companies and technologies. But he also faced what the document describes as an increase in Chinese espionage efforts.
The document indicates that the Russian internal security agency, known as FSB, draws purloid data in a analytical tool known as Skopishche (a Russian word for a host of people). WeChat information is part of the data analyzed, according to the document.
The document offers an overview of the spy tactics of two authoritarian governments which are concerned about surveillance.
According to the document, the system processes detailed data on WeChat users, including account connections, contact lists and messages of messages, some of which are extracted from telephones seized from interested people to Russian spy hunters.
The tool is used to examine the data track of people using the Chinese messenger WeChat to speak to representatives of the RPC intelligence services, says the document, using the abbreviation of the People's Republic of China.
The exact system functionality is not clear. It is described in Russian as an automated data processing system that can be used in research activities. Intelligence agencies generally use such tools to map messenger and social networks to identify potential spies.
The document clearly indicates that the FSB is particularly interested in WeChat.
The Russian security agency asks the field agents to send WeChat accounts and connections of interest to the Chinese counter-espionage team, including contact lists (connections) and WeChat cat archives obtained during direct access to targets of interest.
The document indicates that the data can be executed through another automated system, known as Laretz, a Russian word for a small decorated box, which can simultaneously check over a thousand electronic indicators.
Times was unable to confirm if Skopishche had been effective as a counterattack tool or how the FSB could intercept WeChat data.
A Western intelligence agency told Times that the information in the document was in accordance with what it knew about the Russian penetration of Chinese communications.
The FSB and the Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry have not responded to requests for comments.
WeChat, owned by the Chinese giant of Tencent technology, is one of the most used digital platforms in the world, mainly concentrated in China and among Chinese communities. It works as an all-in-one tool that combines messaging, mobile payments, social networks and government services. Application has more than 1.4 billion users worldwide, according to Tencent Financial Disconnes.
Tencent did not respond to a comment request.
Russian intelligence agencies have worked to enter encrypted communication applications as a signal and WhatsApp. The FSB has long considered these applications, which are widely used by dissidents, as tools for subversion and foreign influence. In April, President Vladimir Putin of Russia prohibited government and bank employees from using foreign messaging applications.
WeChat is different. By design, it does not use end -to -end encryption to protect user data. Indeed, the Chinese government exercises strict control over the application and is based on its low security to monitor and censor discourse.
Foreign intelligence agencies can also use this weakness.
WeChat added some limited encryption characteristics in 2016, according to Mona Wang, a researcher at the University of Torontos Citizen Lab. But safety improvements are not below the encryption offered by other messaging applications such as signal or WhatsApp.
We do not know why Chinese intelligence agents would use WeChat to communicate with sources, given his lack of encryption from start to finish. But sources or potential recruits may not know that they are communicating with spies, which often present themselves as diplomats and first start occasional conversations.
WeChat was briefly prohibited in Russia in 2017, but access was restored after Tencent took measures to comply with laws requiring foreign digital platforms above a certain size to register as an information dissemination organizers.
Times has confirmed that WeChat is currently authorized by the government to operate in Russia. This license would require tence to store user data on Russian servers and give access to security agencies on request.
Russia continues a government messaging application separately, an application that has made comparisons with WeChat.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
