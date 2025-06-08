Donald Trump to send the National Guard to stifle immigration demonstrations in Los Angeles





President Donald Trump said that he would deploy 2,000 national guard troops in California following Los Angeles conflicts between federal agents and demonstrators demonstrating against raids on alleged illegal immigrants.

The order, rendered in a presidential memorandum late on Saturday, will intensify the tensions between the Trump administration and California, the largest American state and a self-designed sanctuary for undocumented immigrants.

He came after the American immigration and customs agents clashed against the demonstrators on Saturday in the city of Paramount in Los Angeles.

Agents of anti-riot and gas equipment masks used tear gas to disperse a crowd after hours of protests near a Home Depot store, where workers often gather to take day jobs. The agents also used flash-bang grenades, levings scattered with empty cartridges and canceled cadding.

A car burns during a demonstration in Compton on Saturday AD

Friday, agents launched scales from three Los Angeles companies, including another location of Home Depot and a pair of companies from the Citys Fashion District, which led to 44 arrests.

Demonstrations broke out shortly after in downtown the city with hundreds of walking near a federal building. Skirts broke out, the police pulling rubber bullets and tear gas.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said the decision to deploy the National Guard was deliberately inflammatory and would only worsen tensions.

It is the bad mission and will erode public confidence, he said.

The American Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, degenerated the rhetoric more when he threatened to send the Marines.

If the violence continues, the navies in active service at the Pendleton camp will also be mobilized that they are on alert, he posted on X.

Karen Bass, mayor of Las, condemned immigration sweeping, declaring: we will not defend that.

I am deeply angry, she wrote on X Friday evening, saying that tactics betray terror in our communities.

Trump administration officials pushed their bass on Saturday. Stephen Miller, assistant chief of staff and internal security advisor, replied that Bass had no say at all.

In a separate tweet, he described the demonstrations a violent insurrection against the laws and sovereignty of the United States.

In a statement, DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said Bass and Newsom should ask for the end of the violent targeting of the police in Los Angeles by lawless rioters.

Police owned a man during demonstrations in Paramount AP

Trump has deported a cornerstone of his national program, set an objective of at least 3,000 arrests of migrants each day. Politicians in strongly democratic California have committed to resisting expulsions and say they will not cooperate with ice.

Trump has threatened to reduce California federal funding on immigration states position, transgender rights and other issues. In response, Newsom suggested on Friday that the state could stop paying its federal taxes.

Californians pay invoices for the federal government, said Newsom on X. We pay more than $ 80 billion in taxes than we recover it. Maybe it's time to cut this.

